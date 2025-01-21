The Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, has been appointed as the new leader of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As many reports addressed, the southpaw was expected to hold the position after being brought at the pre-season auction for a record price of INR 27 crore.

Rishabh Pant ends his nine-year relationship with the Delhi Capitals in the league, having notched up 3284 runs in 110 innings at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of nearly 150 with the help of 18 half-centuries and one century at the best score of unbeaten 128 runs.

In the previous season, the batter drilled 446 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40, shouldering on three half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 88 runs.

The 27-year-old was present in the LSG headquarters in Kolkata on Monday (January 20) alongside the franchise owner, Sanjeev Goenka, and mentor Zaheer Khan, where he vowed to give 200% for the side.

“Thank you to the LSG family for showing their faith in me. I will give my 200%, and that’s my commitment to you. I will try whatever is in my power to repay the faith you have shown. Looking forward to having a new beginning with new energy, and just have a blast out there, and have lots of fun.” Rishabh Pant expressed in the press meeting.

Rishabh Pant was compared with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma by LSG owner

The wicket-keeper batter exchanged KL Rahul, who has shifted his base to Delhi Capitals and is expected to be their new vice-captain, potentially under the leadership of Axar Patel. Pant moves to Lucknow from Delhi, who offered them the captaincy in 2021 and led them through barring the 2023 season.

The very first season in the league as captain, he carried them to the second qualifier of the competition. He has a chance to build on the team’s previous three seasons of moderate success, which is to get to two playoffs in a row before missing out on the IPL 2024.

“Yes this is a new team and a new set-up, but my ideology of captaining a side doesn’t change. But as a cricketer, you are [always] trying to add to your captaincy. If you give confidence and trust in a player, he will do things you can’t even imagine. That’s the ideology we will try to have. We will give them trust, clear communication, and lay out what role we have for them.” Rishabh Pant addressed in the presser.

The LSG owner gives a huge statement on Pant’s future leadership where he reckoned that the Uttarakhand-born could win five trophies in the league in the next 10 odd years to get compared with the two of the greatest captains of the league, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, for their respective sides- Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

“Rishabh Pant knows a few players, doesn’t know others. We have to create a platform where there’s mutual trust. End of the day, you want to win. You won’t win every game—losing and winning are part and parcel. You learn to take defeat with victory.” Sanjiv Goenka shed light.

The 2025 edition of the IPL will begin on March 21 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and run till May 25, as LSG became the first side to unveil a new captain for 2025 after the Punjab Kings put Shreyas Iyer in charge