Riyan Parag is back to competitive cricket after a long layoff due to injury. He had been named as Assam captain for their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Saurashtra. The match is expected to take place on January 30. The all-rounder will return to cricket after missing the October T20I against Bangladesh.

After that game against Bangladesh, Parag missed the T20I series in South Africa and the present T20I series against England due to a shoulder injury. The batter required surgery for this, and he was also not picked to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 team.

Parag’s participation in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be a significant boost for him ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He will also get some game time, which may be useful if the India National Cricket Team needs him as cover next month for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Riyan Parag returns to competitive cricket for Assam in the Ranji Trophy

Parag’s presence will also benefit Assam in the final round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The team presently ranks in the bottom part of Elite Group D’s points table. They would be expecting that the all-rounder will change their luck and help them win the game.

Riyan Parag’s career has recently advanced significantly. After the IPL 2024, he made his India National Cricket Team debut against Zimbabwe in a Twenty20 International. He played an adequate role for the squad with bat and ball, allowing the club to maintain a proper balance. He also made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka.

Riyan Parag had a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season last year. He scored 378 runs in six innings, with an average of 75.60 and a strikeout percentage of 113.85. He hit 20 sixes during the season, the most by any batter in the previous edition of the competition.

The all-rounder will like to make an impression for his squad in his comeback outing. His good performance would benefit both Indian cricket and the Rajasthan Royals, for whom he will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Assam squad for the next round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25:

Riyan Parag (C), Denish Das (vice-capt), Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Dipjyoti Saikia, Parvez Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Rishav Das, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Pradyun Saikia, Amlanjyoti Das

