Jomel Warrican, the West Indies spinner, got his revenge against Pakistan’s Sajid Khan, after his Player of the Match performance in West Indies’ 120-run win in the second Test in Multan. Jomel Warrican weaved the web around the Pakistan batters, ensuring that his team won the Test match and tied the series.

The left-arm spinner appeared unplayable as he worried the hosts and jolted them with powerful punches. He also had an on-field tussle with his Pakistan counterpart Sajid Khan.

Notably, in West Indies second innings, when Sajid Khan had Jomel Warrican playing and missing one of his quicker off-spin deliveries, he mocked the West Indian with WWE Star John Cena’s ‘you can’t see me’ gesture’. However, the West Indies spinner just smiled at Sajid Khan’s unprovoked aggression.

“𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝙖𝙣’𝙩 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙢𝙚!” 👋 Warrican certainly didn’t see that big turner from Sajid Khan! 👀#PAKvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/ofJiU5QF2q — FanCode (@FanCode) January 26, 2025

Jomel Warrican dismissed Sajid Khan, taunts him with a John Cena and Gabbar-style celebration

Warrican took the final wicket for his team, helping them make history. He removed Pakistan National Cricket Team spinner Sajid Khan, giving the West Indies National Cricket Team to win their first Test match in Pakistan after 34 years.

Warrican produced a flatter delivery on off, to which Sajid Khan surged forward, stayed leg-side, and attempted to dab it on the off side. He got an under-edge, and the ball rebounded onto the stumps, sending the Pakistan player packing.

As Sajid Khan walked off the field, Warrican ran in his direction and celebrated with the ‘you can’t see me gesture’ first and then did the thigh-five as well, mocking Sajid Khan with his way of celebrating wickets.

See here:

Warrican celebrates like Sajid after dismissing him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FX8HxdiM8C — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) January 27, 2025

West Indies win a Test in Pakistan for the first time in 34 years

Jomel Warrican and the rest of the West Indies’ spinners hoisted Pakistan on their own petard, twisting a web around Pakistan’s batters to skittle them out for 133 and scoring their first victory on Pakistani territory since 1990.

Resuming their chase of 254 runs at 76/4, Pakistan lost wickets regularly despite going after the runs. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha kept the spinners at bay. For 12 overs, the seventh-wicket pair held out, but Warrican got one to keep low as Agha defended. It rapped him on the back pad adjacent to the stumps, and the visitors had the breakthrough that exposed the tail.

Pakistan was bowled out for 133 runs and lost the second Test by 120 runs. The series was tied 1-1.

Jomel Warrican picked five wickets and was named the Player of the Match for his 9 wickets in the match.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ignored!! India’s Most Underrated Star Before Champions Trophy 2025 Picked By Ravi Shastri