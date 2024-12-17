For a second straight term, Rohan Jaitley, the son of the late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, has been chosen president of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA). To continue into his second term, Rohan Jaitley defeated Kirti Azad, a leader of the Trinamool Congress and a former cricket player for India.

For 14 years, Arun Jaitley presided over the Delhi District Cricket Association. The legacy of his father has been carried on by Rohan. In 2023, five World Cup games were held at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium under Rohan’s direction. Kirti Azad accused the DDCA of corruption in connection to BCCI funds throughout his campaign.

Rohan Jaitley obtained 1,577 of the 2,413 votes cast, and Kirti Azad garnered 777, according to the results of the Tuesday, December 17 vote tally. 1,207 votes are required to win and become president of the DDCA out of 2,413 votes polled.

Rohan Jaitley’s camp gets important posts in DDCA

In 2020, Rohan Jaitley was elected president of the DDCA without opposition. He defeated advocate Vikas Singh a year later to win reelection. Now, he will finish his second term as the state association’s leader. From 1999 to 2013, his father, the late Arun Jaitley, was president of the DDCA.

Following his reelection, Rohan emphasized the good job completed in the previous three years. He underlined that criticism that is specific to election campaigns does not accurately represent an organization’s actual state.

“Right now, the members have seen what we have done over the last three years and it seems like they are going to give us another opportunity to serve them. Having selective criticism with only the intent of contesting elections doesn’t fly. Organizations don’t become good or bad within the preceding 30 days of an election,” Rohan told reporters.

Members from Rohan Jaitley’s team captured numerous critical posts in the DDCA elections. With 1,246 votes, Shikha Kumar, the daughter of former acting BCCI president CK Khanna, defeated Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (498), and Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536), to win the vice presidentship.

Ashok Sharma became secretary with 893 votes, while Harish Singla was elected treasurer with 1,328 votes. Amit Grover claimed the joint secretary position with 1,189 votes.

Several individuals won director positions, including Anand Verma (985 votes), Manjit Singh (1,050 votes), Navdeep M (1,034 votes), Shyam Sharma (1,165 votes), Tushar Saigal (926 votes), Vikas Katyal (1,054 votes), and Vikram Kohli (939 votes).

Also Read: Josh Hazlewood Leaves Australia In Huge Trouble; Set To Miss Rest Of BGT 2024-25 Test Series With Injury- Report