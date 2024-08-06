Once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire from ODIs, the Indian team’s downfall will begin, predicted former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed. This came after India lost to Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series in Colombo.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently competing in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, with India behind 0-1. The first match of the series ended in a thrilling stalemate, while Sri Lankan spinners caused havoc on India’s batting order in the second match.

While Rohit Sharma has been impressive against Sri Lanka in this series, with two fifties in two games, Virat Kohli is yet to hit big. Rohit has 122 runs in two matches, an average of 61, whereas Kohli has only 38 runs in two games.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the T20I format following India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. Both will be eligible for Tests and One-Day Internationals and will play an important role in India’s aspirations for the ICC Champions Trophy and World Test Championship (WTC) finals next year.

Tanveer Ahmed spews venom against India



Tanvir Ahmed took to X (previously Twitter) and stated that India’s ODI team was not the greatest without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Tanvir Ahmed also challenged India to be the finest ODI squad without the two stalwarts.

“Ind vs sri 1 ODI match draw 2ND ODI Sri won Today Abhi ruko to zara Rohit Sharma or Virat Kholi ko ODI cricket say retirement leney do phir main dekhta hon india team kitna top ki team banti ha ODI main,” Tanvir Ahmed posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Both stalwarts have excellent ODI records. Virat Kohli scored the most runs at the ODI World Cup, which was held in India last year, while Rohit Sharma finished second. Both have been incredibly consistent in their careers thus far.

India has a lot of high-quality replacements for these legends. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are thought to be on the front lines, while Ruturaj Gaikwad is also waiting in the wings.

