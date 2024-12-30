The veteran Indian Test captain, Rohit Sharma, has acknowledged that his batting and captaincy in the ongoing five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 has not been up to the mark. The opening batter has found it hard in the batting department, both in the middle order and as an opener.

Rohit Sharma came into the series on the back of his struggle with 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50 with the help of a half-century during the opening encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 37-year-old missed the first game of the BGT 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth due to paternity leave due to the birth of his second child.

The Nagpur-born has managed only 31 runs in six innings at an average of 6.20 in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. That has led to the former player predicting that he could take his retirement from the longest format of the game. The social media was abuzz of the same, looking at the current slump of the batter.

“It will be 2-2, and a draw will be nice”- Rohit Sharma on BGT 2024-25

Rohit Sharma made a very good start in the ongoing year 2024 against England in the home Test series, where he celebrated two centuries, but since then, the graph has gone down terribly. The decision to drop Shubman Gill from the fourth Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and later take the opening spot in replace of KL Rahul, who, despite being in form, was dropped at number three, has added more fuel to the already burning fire.

The former Australian batter, Mark Waugh, reckoned that going into the fifth and final Test of the series, India is behind by a 2-1 margin and needs to win the last game to retain the BGT and also keep themselves alive in the final qualification of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, the Indian captain should drop himself.

“If I was a selector now, it depends on what happens in the second innings, but if he doesn’t make runs. I’d be saying, ‘Rohit, thank you for your service. You’ve been a great player, but we’re going to bring in Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the SCG. The signs are there that he’s past his best. It happens to all players. All great players come to an end at some stage.” Junior mentioned during his interaction on Fox Cricket.

“I think they’ve given him leniency already because he’s been a great player for India, but at some stage, that leniency has to stop. It stops after this Test match unless he makes runs in the second innings.” The renowned commentator added.

Rohit Sharma has accepted the mistakes in the batting department, the effects it has on leadership, and how the entire scenario has resulted in his mental issue but has vowed to make a strong comeback.

“I stand where I am standing today. There’s nothing to think about what has happened in the past. Obviously, few results haven’t gone our way. As a captain, yes, that is disappointing. Yes, as a batter as well, a lot of things that I am trying to do are not falling into place. But, mentally, it’s disturbing without a doubt.” Rohit Sharma addressed the press conference in this regard.

The Mumbai batter has remained hopeful of the visiting side buckling up and winning the final game to draw the series.

“If you have come here, you want to successfully do what you are supposed to. If those things don’t fall in place, that’s a big disappointment.” Rohit Sharma concluded.