Rohit Sharma And Ritika Unveil Name Of Their Baby Boy In A Christmas Themed Photo

India captain Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika have unveiled the name of their baby boy. On November 15, 2024, the India captain and his wife were blessed with their second child, a boy. The couple already have a child, a girl named Samaira.

As the BGT approached, there were various claims that Rohit might be unavailable for the first Test because the couple was expecting a second child in the coming days. Rohit told the BCCI that he was unavailable, and the team departed India without him. He postponed his trip even more, remaining with Ritika for a week after his son was born, and arriving in Australia on November 24.

The couple confirmed the birth of their second child on Instagram but did not reveal the boy’s name.

Rohit Sharma missed the first test in Perth to spend time with his newborn child and wife, as India claimed a 1-0 series lead after defeating Australia by 295 runs.

Ahaan: Name of Rohit Sharma and Ritika’s baby boy

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh disclosed the name of their newborn kid on social media. Ritika eventually disclosed the name of their child in an Instagram story on Sunday, 15 days after his birth. In a Christmas-themed family photo with four dolls, the small boy doll has “Ahaan” written on his red Christmas cap.

Rohit Sharma has joined the Indian camp in Australia and will participate in the second test against the Australians.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The match will be contested at Adelaide Oval in a pink-ball day-night match beginning December 6. Rohit missed the first Test in Perth due to paternity leave, but has returned to the group and resumed training.

In Rohit’s absence in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah led the team to a commanding 295-run victory, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli making significant contributions. While Rohit is eager to return to the top order, he may find a spot alongside Jaiswal, and KL Rahul may go to the middle order after scoring an unbeaten 62 in Perth.

At present, the Indian skipper is in Canberra with the team, participating in a practice game against the Australia PM’s XI at Manuka Oval. He is set to rejoin the squad for the second Test in Adelaide, a pink-ball day-night match, which will begin on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Also Read: Not KL Rahul!! Aakash Chopra Takes Interesting Route To Select Future DC Captain In IPL 2025

