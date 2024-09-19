The former Sri Lankan batter, Dulip Samaraweera, has received a 20-year ban from the Australian cricket board regarding his coaching tenure with any team in the domestic or franchise circuit in the Big Bash League and the Women’s tournament for a reason, which has been described as ‘utterly reprehensible’ for the board.

Dulip Samaraweera won’t be allowed to hold any position in the CA or the state associations in any shape. The 52-year-old was found to have committed a serious breach of the Code of Conduct during his time as an employee of Cricket Victoria.

That has seen him getting banned for 20 long years, following the investigation from CA’s Integrity Department after complaints about the conduct Dulip Samaraweera made. The Colombo-born featured in seven Test matches and five ODIs between 1993 and 1995.

The batter smashed 211 runs in the longest format at a poor average of around 15, with a best score of 42. However, the first-class record of 7210 runs in 136 games at an average of nearly 40, shouldering on 16 centuries and 34 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 250 runs.

CA bans Dulip Samaraweera from coaching positions for this reason

Dulip Samaraweera was a long-time Victoria women’s and Melbourne Stars WBBL assistant coach before being elevated to the Victoria women’s senior coaching role towards the beginning of the year, only for him to step down from the role just two weeks later. He was denied an appointment that he wanted to make his staff due to the policies of the state, and that was the reason behind the decision.

The serious code of conduct breach was separate from the issue, as the commission of the CA found Samaraweera being engaged in inappropriate behavior that breached section 2.23 of the code of conduct of their board, which involves a player.

“We strongly support the decision taken by the Code of Conduct Commission today, banning Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years. It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria.” The Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins released a statement on the ban of the former Sri Lankan batter.

“The victim in this case has demonstrated incredible strength of character and courage in speaking up. She will continue to receive our ongoing support to allow her to achieve her goals on and off the field.” Cummins explained.

Nick also expressed that their board won’t be allowing any such behavior from the coaches or any members of the position and will keep on supporting the culture and the players of the game.

“From an organization perspective, the safety and wellbeing of everyone at Cricket Victoria is paramount. We will not tolerate any behavior which compromises that position or our people, and will always support our culture of speaking up.” Cummins revealed.

Cricket Australia also extended its view on this, stating that it would be committed to providing a safe environment for all the players and the employees, and the welfare of those who are subjected to mistreatment is paramount.