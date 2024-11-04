The BCCI is reportedly planning some strict measures after the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma and featuring Virat Kohli, suffered a 0-3 Test series white-wash at the hands of New Zealand. Indian batters appeared bewildered against the opposing bowling attack, while the home team spinners failed to pose a danger to the Kiwi batters throughout the series.

Senior players’ dismal performances in the current Test series have sparked questions about their futures. Many fans and former cricketers believe Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin squandered an opportunity by not participating in the 2024 Duleep Trophy before the home Test season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) terminated Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan’s central contracts for failing to participate in domestic matches. Seniors such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin were rested, and Ravindra Jadeja did not play in the Duleep Trophy 2024.

“If the board wants to send a strong message about giving importance to domestic cricket, then the seniors must also be on board. There was very little cricket after the T20 World Cup. There is a school of thought that the seniors could have played a game like others did. The likes of Steve Smith still play Sheffield Shield during the international season,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The thought is that even Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, and others play Sheffield Shield during international seasons, and so do Indian senior players, especially before an important home Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah stop-gap India vice-captain in Tests and not Rohit Sharma’s permanent deputy

According to a report, the board intends to prepare a changeover after the Australia tour. The selectors are required to devise a strategy rather than react to recent performances. The Test team has no vice-captain, and the arrangement of Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain for the Australia series is a stopgap.

“The selectors need to come up with a plan. It can’t be a knee jerk reaction. There needs to be a plan. There’s no definite vice-captain in Test cricket. With Bumrah’s workload issues, it is a stop gap arrangement for the Australia series,” the source said.

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir and co.’s decision to go back to rank turners

TOI knows that, in addition to how the squad is managed, the characteristics of the surfaces utilized in the last two matches will be examined. It is understood that India’s previous head coach, Rahul Dravid, attempted to move away from playing on rank turners at home.

Eventually, during the England series at home earlier this year, the Test matches produced more runs and extended into the fourth and fifth days.

Following the loss to New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru, the new team management under Gautam Gambhir stated that they would like to play on turning pitches.

“The decision to go back to rank turners caught a few people in the board by surprise. The new support staff under Gautam Gambhir will be asked about their vision for taking the team forward,” a BCCI source told TOI.

India’s obsession with home advantage saw them playing on an overtly dry pitch in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year.

Also Read: India To Drop Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 5-Tests vs England In 2025? Report Drops Bombshell