Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could very well be appearing in their final T20I assignment as they were named in the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad on April 30, 2024. Rohit will captain India in the prestigious event, while Kohli will continue his pivotal role as an anchor.

India is in Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States. Following the group rounds, India is expected to advance to the Super 8 phase. If India advances to the final four, the semifinals and final will take place in the last week of June.

The semifinals are slated for June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad, respectively, with the final on June 29 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. One of these dates is likely to be the final appearance for these Indian T20I legends.

Earlier this year, Rohit and Kohli returned to the T20I squad for the home series against Afghanistan. This series was India’s penultimate T20I campaign before the T20 World Cup 2024. Both veterans had not played a T20I since India lost in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 to eventual champions England.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to bid goodbye to T20Is?

Regardless of whether India ends its trophy drought, both legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, may consider retiring from the format on the international scene.

As per a report in Sports Tak, the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024 will mark Kohli and Rohit’s final stint in the T20I format. They also previously reported that it was Rohit Sharma who demanded that Virat Kohli be selected in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Both Kohli and Rohit hold the title of leading run-scorers in T20Is. Kohli boasts 4,037 runs at an average of 51.75, featuring one century and 37 fifties. On the other hand, Rohit has accumulated 3,974 runs at an average of 31.79, which includes five centuries and 29 fifties.

Especially Kohli, who has an exceptional record at the T20 World Cups. He has 1,141 runs from 25 innings at an average of 81.50, which includes 14 half-centuries. Rohit, on the other hand, has 963 runs from 36 innings at an average of 34.39, comprising nine half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team in T20 World Cup and will hope that he and Virat Kohli will bring an end to India’s ICC trophy drought in West Indies.

