Gautam Gambhir, India head coach, spoke about the future of seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team going forward. India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 3-1 after Australia won the fifth and final Test in Sydney by 6 wickets.

With this Test series loss, India also failed to qualify for the final of the WTC 2025 final, with Australia slated to take on South Africa at Lord’s from June 11 onwards.

After India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir faced the question of whether the team’s senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja would continue to appear in the Indian side.

They decide to make: Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future

Rohit and Kohli’s prolonged poor form has raised questions over their future, but Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir feels it’s a decision for the duo to make.

“I can’t talk about the future of any player. It’s up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have the hunger. They still have the passion. They’re tough people. And hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all know, that whatever they plan, they will plan for the best interest of Indian cricket,” Gambhir said in the press conference.

Rohit dropped himself ahead of the Sydney Test after making only 31 runs in three matches, but he insisted in an interview that he was not going away and that his choice was a temporary one.

“It’s about how hungry you are”- Gautam Gambhir on the future of senior players

Kohli, on the other hand, scored a century in the first Test in Perth but contributed only 90 runs in the next eight innings, being caught behind the wicket eight times. He scored 190 runs in nine innings.

Continuing on the topic of what the future holds for two of India’s greatest batting stars, Gambhir hinted that he would not mind making a big call in the future if needed.

“First of all, every individual knows where their game and hunger is. That’s the most important thing for any sport and any profession. It’s not just about the sport. It’s about how hungry you are, how passionate you are, and whether the team is moving forward with your contribution or not. Because ultimately, it’s neither my team, nor your team, it’s the country’s team. I believe, as I said, there are very honest players in our dressing room who know how hungry they are.

But yes, as far as my question is concerned, my biggest responsibility is that I have to be fair to everyone in that room. Not only one or two individuals. If I’m fair to only two or three individuals, and not to everyone else, then I’m being dishonest to my job. So whether it’s a player who hasn’t debuted yet, or a player who has played 100 Test matches, my simple goal in my job is that I have to be absolutely fair and equal to everyone,” Gambhir added.

Everyone should play domestic cricket: Gautam Gambhir

In a forceful remark, the Indian coach underlined the importance of domestic cricket in developing top-tier Test cricket players. Gambhir is a fervent believer that every player, particularly those who are available, should commit to playing domestic cricket on a regular basis, not just during the Ranji Trophy round.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game. If they’re available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. As simple as it can get. If you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players what you want in Test cricket,” he added.

India’s next Test assignment will be against England in England in July.

