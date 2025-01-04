Recent reports have revealed that the joint secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Devajit Saikia, is in line to be the next secretary, where he will be replacing the former member of the side, Jay Shah, who has become the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), who has taken his seat on December 01 in the Dubai headquarters.

On the other, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia could be the next treasurer of the BCCI, as the same development has been reckoned. Both of them, Saikia and Bhatia, are likely to be elected unopposed at the BCCI special general meeting at the cricket body’s headquarters on January 12 in Mumbai.

The positions of secretary and treasurer have been vacant following the move of Jay Shah to be the new chairman of the ICC and Ashish Shelar taking over as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government. The BCCI has been trying its best to fill these two positions amongst the office bearers.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia in line to be the new BCCI treasurer

Saikia will also represent the Assam Cricket Association as per the draft electoral list that has been issued by the electoral officer, AK Jyoti. Prabhtej, on the other hand, has been a member of the Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), already.

In the case of Devajit Saikia going on to be elevated to the position of the new BCCI secretary, the Board will need to elect a new joint secretary to fill in that position.

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI), Roger Binny, displayed his trust in Saikia, stating he is confident that he will carry out his responsibilities with perfection and confidence.

“The president shall, in the event of vacancy or indisposition, delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases. Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb.” The former all-rounder of the Indian side, Roger Binny, wrote to Saikia, as quoted by the PTI.

The former player for Assam, who was part of four first-class games for 54 runs, has displayed his gratitude for the support he has received from the key figures of the BCCI, including Jay Shah, the current ICC chairman.

“Assumed charge as Board Director, International Cricket Council, representing BCCI yesterday in Dubai, deeply grateful to Jay (Bhai) Shah for his immense support & encouragement, humbled & privileged.” He penned down.

Along with these individuals, Atun Dhumal and Dhanraj Nathwani will be representing the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), respectively, at the General Meeting, while the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be represented by its vice-president, Sanjay Naik.

At the initial stage of these developments, there was speculation that Anil Patel, the secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association and a well-known name in the history of cricket administration, could be considered for the post of secretary. Even though the speculation was put to rest, it’s going to be Nathwani to be the new GCA representative in the SCG, as per the draft electoral poll. However, it was a huge surprise that none of the representatives from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) featured in the electoral list.