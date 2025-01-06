Whether it is Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that Team India’s selection should be based only on performance and not reputation. Harbhajan Singh also criticized the veteran batters for their underwhelming performances during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

India lost the fifth Test in Sydney by six wickets, and the series is now 1-3 down under. This was India’s first Test series defeat in Australia since the 2014-15 campaign. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both struggled when the team needed them the most, raising questions about their places in the Indian Test lineup.

Virat Kohli, who began his BGT 2024-25 well with a 100* in the Perth Test, managed only 90 runs in the other 8 innings to make 190 runs in 9 innings in the series at an average of 23.75. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma played 3 Tests and made 31 runs in 5 innings.

Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, No Player Is Bigger Than the Game – Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh stated that no individual, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, should be considered more important than the game. Harbhajan said that if selectors decide to put older players on the England tour, they must ensure that they play county cricket.

“The selection should be based on the performance, whether Virat or Rohit. No player is bigger than the game, even if they think they are superstars in their minds. If you want to take senior players on tour, you have to make sure they play county cricket before the England series,” Harbhajan said on YouTube.

Rohit Sharma, who batted both as an opener and middle-order batsman, scored only 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.2.

Virat Kohli got out in a similar fashion while poking at deliveries outside the off-stump eight times. Kohli scored 359 runs in his last 15 Test innings at an average of 27.61.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are stubborn- Harbhajan Singh lauds Jasprit Bumrah

Harbhajan Singh questioned the decision by the team management to play two spinners on a pace-friendly ground in Sydney. Singh also stated that the team could have considered drafting another good seamer, who could have been more effective.

“How was selection done? Was there any point in playing two spinners in Sydney on this pitch where they didn’t even bowl? So, to extend your batting, you added spinners because they can bat. But you didn’t see if there was another good seamer, things could have been better. They are stuck to stubbornness. This is not the T20 format. Test cricket is played differently,” he added.

The 44-year-old lauded Jasprit Bumrah’s outstanding bowling, claiming that India would have lost the series by 5-0 or 4-0 without him. Singh spoke to Bumrah as a “national treasure” and credited him with saving India in numerous important occasions throughout the series.

“If Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t in this tour, the series would have ended 5-0. Jassi saved India in Perth. After Adelaide, he saved India in the rest of the matches. If he wasn’t in the series, India would have lost by either 5-0 or 4-0,” Harbhajan said.

