The recently concluded five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 hasn’t been a smooth one for India, as they went on to lose the series by a 3-1 margin. Even after their 295-run victory during the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth, they went on to earn three defeats at the Adelaide Oval, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the last four encounters, including a draw at the Gabba, Brisbane.

However, before the fifth and final New Year’s Test, a few controversies took place in the dressing room of India with reports of the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, getting angry over a couple of veteran players. Rohit Sharma, the regular Test captain of the side, decided to opt out of the game after his struggling 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20.

It had also been informed that a senior player of the side was trying to portray himself as the interim captain, with the spotlight on the Mumbai batter and his leadership. Addressed as ‘Mr. Fix-it in the report, the player was slammed by the former wicket-keeper batter, Robin Uthappa, on social media.

Robin Uthappa recognizes India’s Mr. Fix-it of BGT 2024-25

The former opener of India posted a story on Instagram where he lashed out at the unknown player for trying to enforce his agenda. The winning member of the 2007 T20 World Cup broke the silence and shared his view on the entire incident.

“I am the kind of person, if something is going on, I directly mention it. In the team, I know people individually. But when a tour is going on, a tournament is going on, I don’t talk to any of them because every player has his own routine and mindset. At that point, it doesn’t feel right to enter into their space.” The former player of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) expressed during an interaction with Lallantop.

“So I don’t talk to anyone during a tournament, nor do I message anyone, even if they play good or bad. If they are playing badly, then I drop a message to motivate them. If they have done well and made some records, then I congratulate them. But besides that, I don’t interact. But in this, I don’t know who is Mr. Fix-it. But if he has come out.” Uthappa highlighted.

Along with Rohit, the former leader of India, Virat Kohli, also struggled with his form in the entire series. Apart from his unbeaten 100-run knock in the second innings of Perth, the right-handed batter could collect only 90 runs in eight innings at an average of around 11.

Uthappa reckoned that either Kohli or KL Rahul, both of whom have been part of India for a long time, could be Mr. Fix-it.

“People say it is speculation. For me, in the Indian team, there is no smoke without fire. It is senior players. It could be KL Rahul or Virat Kohli. We think Rahul is not senior, he has been on the side for the last eight years.” Robin Uthappa addressed.

The positions of both Kohli and Rohit in the longest format of the game are questionable. India will be playing their next Test series of five games in England in June 2025, and questions have been if those two batters would be in the side.

“In that sense, it is speculative. But there is another side to this also. But for me, what I care about is the Indian team being perceived right. Especially, during an important series. This is the most important series, and during that, even if that happens, keep it inside, why take it outside? Families have differences at any point in time.” Uthappa concluded.