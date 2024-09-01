Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, received rich praise from international umpire Anil Chaudhary. Chaudhary spoke on various aspects of Indian batter from his demeanor to his footwork to his ability to dominate opposition bowling attacks.

Rohit has long been regarded as one of India’s most promising players, dating back to his debut in 2007. As a child, his ability to play at a fast pace impressed out. As he gained experience, Rohit established himself as a squad mainstay.

He has developed into one of the world’s top batsmen, capable of dismantling any bowling attack on his day. He is also very clever when it comes to captaincy, evident from him leading MI to five IPL titles and captaining India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win recently.

“Rohit aapko lagta casual hai par bahot smart player hai. Iss chakkar mein na padna aap. He is very smart. Cricketing IQ bahut achha hai uska, means game ki samajh (Rohit may seem casual, but he’s a very smart player, don’t get fooled thinking otherwise; his game sense is very good).

Rohit Sharma ki Batting se idea nahi aata aapko. Jab wo batting karta hai to lagta hai 120 (kmph) pe bowling ho rahi hai. Jab dusra batting karta hai to lagta hai 160 pe bowling ho rahi hai….Wo bahut saari appealon mein aa jata hai aur kehta hai ‘abey rehne de’. Woh lagta casual hai par casual bilkul nahi hai woh (you can’t guess his sharp mind from his batting. When he’s batting, it seems someon is bowling at 120 kmph, but when someone else is batting, the speed seems like 160 kmph. He gets involved in a lot of appeals and then says ‘let it be.’ He may seem casual, but he’s not casual at all),” Chaudhary said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast.

Chaudhary also said that it is very easy to umpire Rohit Sharma. It is either out or not out when Rohit is batting, making it very easy for the official to make his decision.

“Rohit jaise player ke liye umpiring karna bada easy hai. Ya to out hota hai ya to not out hota hai. Seedha seedha kaam hai uska. Guchur guchur khelta hi nahi hai wo. Woh out hai ya not out hai. Aise player ko umpiring karna bahot easy hai. Usko dekhna aap, ya to woh saaf out hoga ya saaf not out hoga (umpiring for a player like Rohit is very easy; he’s either out or not out, it’s straightforward with him. He doesn’t play confusingly],” he said.

Anil Chaudhary lauds Rohit Sharma for his footwork recalling his 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata

When asked about Rohit Sharma’s distinguishing characteristics, Anil Chaudhary replied that Rohit is natural and has excellent ball sense. He also mentioned that Rohit can hit Yorkers for sixes. Chaudhary referred to him as a ‘One-man army’ and stated that Rohit is of a different class, despite his appearance of being sluggish.

“Woh natural hai. Uska footwork bahut acha hai. Woh jaldi aage nahi bhagta, peechhe rehta hai, bowl ka wait karta hai. Ek cheez hoti hai cricket mein ‘ball sense’. Usko jabardast ball-sense hai. Usko pata hai kis ball pe aage jaana hai. Uska short-arm pull dekho; baap re baap! (he’s natural; his footwork is excellent. He doesn’t rush forward; he stays back and waits for the ball. In cricket, there’s something called ball sense. He has an incredible ball sense. He knows exactly when to move forward on a ball. Look at his short-arm pull shot. Unbelievable),” he added.

Giving an example of the same, Chaudhary spoke about Rohit Sharma’s 264 runs against Sri Lanka in the Kolkata ODI.

“Mai ek match pe TV umpire tha. He scored 200 plus. Jo balls dusro ke liye yorker thi, uspe wo chhakke maar raha tha. I think Kolkata mei match tha. Wo different class hai. Woh lagta lazy hai, par bahut idea hai usko. Swing ka idea hai usko [I was a TV umpire in one match. He scored 200-plus. The balls that were yorkers for others, he was hitting those for sixes. I think the match was in Kolkata. He’s in a different class. He may seem lazy, but he has a lot of ideas. He understands swing],” Chaudhary recalled.

“Woh jis din apne flow mei hoga, woh one man army hai. Batting mein woh class hai. Jab wo batting kar raha hota hai, bada achha lagta hai. Kaptaani to sahi hai uski, but his batting is like music (on the day he’s in his flow, he’s a one-man army. His batting is of a different class. When he’s batting, it feels great to watch. His captaincy is fine, but his batting is like music],” Chaudhary signed off.

