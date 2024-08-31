Even with just around four months to go for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, there is no certainty on whether India is making their trip to Pakistan for the upcoming tournament, as they have been waiting for the final say of the government, after which they are expected to take the final call.

The preparations for the event have been in full swing in Pakistan, as they have started to upgrade the stadiums, with the change of seats, besides installing new floodlights. However, there is the possibility that the competition may get played in a hybrid model, which would mean that all of India’s games would be played at a neutral venue, either in Sri Lanka or Dubai.

The of late relationship in the political aspect between India and Pakistan hasn’t been smooth, as the former made their last trip to the other side of the border during the 2008 Asia Cup, while the last bilateral series between the two countries was held more than a decade ago.

The green brigade, however, has come to India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and last year’s ODI World Cup, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) isn’t ready to accept the proposal of a hybrid model.

India’s visit to Pakistan depends on PM Narendra Modi!! The former batter makes a huge claim

The chaotic situation is caused by the BCCI’s unclear stance on the tour, as they haven’t cleared whether they are making the trip or not. It’s unlikely to be a green signal, given the security concerns and political relations.

Some of the former players of the Blue Brigade, including Harbhajan Singh, have made it clear that they shouldn’t even think of going to the country and looking to find a way to play the event in other places. With India’s massive viewership and craze of revenue, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to make a final call regarding the situation.

With the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, becoming the fifth Indian and youngest-ever chief of the ICC, the PCB is very concerned about the future of the Champions Trophy. Jay Shah, who was the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, made sure that the last Asia Cup 2023 would be played in a hybrid model, as the Rohit Sharma-led side flew to Sri Lanka to play their games of the tournament.

He is going to take charge from December 01, which could make a significant change in the whole situation.

On the flip of the coin, the former Pakistan middle order batter, Basit Ali, claimed that India could make their trip to their country if PM Narendra Modi comes to Pakistan in October. He claimed that PM Modi has been invited to the country for a conference, and if he accepts that, then there is a possibility.

Pakistan will be hosting the two-day Shanghai Co-operation Organization (SCO) head of government meeting in October and, invitations have been made to all the heads of the countries. India has yet to confirm their participation, and if they didn’t, then the ball would be on ICC’s court.

“Invitations have been sent to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting which, will take place on October 15-16. An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.” The foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, expressed in the press.

The upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to take place in the third week of February next year.