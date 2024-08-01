At one point in time, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to take a rest in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. But later, on request of the newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, he decided to take part in the three matches, as both of them look to start a new chapter in Indian cricket.

The relationship between captain and coach becomes the most important part of the success of any team. Suryakumar Yadav and Gambhir enjoyed a great time as they made a flying start with a 3-0 series victory in the shortest format of the game.

Now, with the seniors making a comeback in the team, the role of Gambhir and Rohit Sharma will be a little different, but their aim will remain the same- in taking India to more victories in bilateral series and the championships.

“Every new coaching set-up brings on something different”- Rohit Sharma

Coming into the press conference on the eve of the first ODI game, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma discussed his relation with the new head coach as he believes that different coaches will have alternative styles of using his players.

Rohit Sharma has followed a different template of playing the 50-over format since the Asia Cup 2023, where they have gone with sheer aggression in the first ten overs of the innings.

Before they departed for Sri Lanka, the Indian head coach showed his trust in both the seniors of the team, as he felt they would have so much cricket left to offer the team.

“They have shown what they can deliver at the big stage. Whether it is the T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup. I think both of them have a lot more cricket left in them.” The former Indian opening batter expressed in the press conference.

“If they keep their fitness then even the 2027 World Cup. To answer how much cricket is left in them is difficult. Any team that has players of their class would love to have them for as long as possible.”The veteran observed.

Gambhir did a great job in franchise cricket, having helped the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) become the champions of the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, where the former captain of the franchise showed belief in the young players.

Rohit Sharma and the current head coach were part of the Indian team together during the 2007 T20 World Cup, as they shared the field too on many occasions.

“Gautam Gambhir has played a lot of cricket. He worked for franchises before coming to the Indian team. We played a bit of cricket together. Every new coaching set-up brings on something different.” The Indian captain remarked to the media.

The Nagpur-born also felt that no one should try to get into his personal life, as it would be different under his coaching like what it was with Dravid and Shastri in the past.

“Gauti bhai is a very cheerful person in the dressing room. We shouldn’t try to get into his personal life, whether he wants to smile more or not. It’s going to be different with Gautam like it was different with Dravid and Ravi Shastri before him.” Rohit Sharma reflected at the press conference.

The first biggest goal for them in this format of the game will be the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They will have only six ODIs to go for its preparation, including this series against Sri Lanka, which starts on August 02, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.