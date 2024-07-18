Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 for India, and was seemingly on a break, has decided to play for India in Sri Lanka ODIs. He respected new India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s request to do so.

India is to tour Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in July-August. The three T20Is will be played on July 27, 28 and 30 in RPS, Colombo. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pallekele on August 2, 4 and 7.

It is now official that Rohit will be available for the ODI portion of the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka, taking place amid intense debate over who will captain India for the next Twenty20 international series between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. After six months of nonstop cricket, several reports had suggested that Rohit would probably miss the entire Sri Lanka series.

However, Hindustan Times has reliably been informed that the opener will return to action as skipper.

Rohit Sharma to captain India in Sri Lanka ODIs, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah given break

Rohit Sharma was supposed to take a break after the T20 World Cup win, but new India head coach Gautam Gambhir urged Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah to play in the Sri Lanka ODIs. This was because Gambhir highlighted that India will have a six-week break after the Sri Lanka series before hosting Bangladesh at home for 2 Tests and 3 T20Is.

India plays only six ODIs before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and hence the decision was made that Rohit Sharma shouldn’t skip the series. Additionally, this enables Rohit and new head coach Gautam Gambhir to collaborate and start making plans for the big event of the next year.

Stability in the leadership group is what Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar, the head of selectors, desire. Additionally, following the T20 World Cup, Rohit had a month-long break and would have plenty of time to unwind following the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The two other senior team players, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, who asked for extended rest periods following the T20 World Cup, are probably going to get their wish. They will play the Test series against Bangladesh in September and are unlikely to play in the Sri Lanka series.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Discusses Squad For Sri Lanka Trip; Provides His Vision For India

