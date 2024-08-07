For a long time, there has been unnecessary compassion between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Indian cricket. The topic always comes up on who has won more games for the Blue Brigade with their contribution to the bat over the years.

The former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Zahid has now made his say on the point, as he rates the Indian captain higher than Kohli. He also framed Rohit Sharma as the best batter in International cricket, having broken many records over the years.

He also said that the 37-year-old batter had been batting similarly to their former captain of the national side- Inzamam Ul Haq, when it comes to picking up the lengths of the ball. Sharma has made a reputation for his pull shot, being aggressive at the start of the innings.

“Nobody can deny Virat Kohli. However, I’d rate Rohit Sharma higher than Kohli. Rohit is the best batsman in the world at present.” The 48-year-old, who featured in 16 international games for Pakistan, expressed on Basit Ali’s YouTube channel. “He is very courageous against fast bowlers. He is a gifted player. He picks the length very quickly, like how Inzamam-ul-Haq used to do.”

When it comes to ODI cricket, Rohit Sharma is the fourth-highest run-getter for the Blue Brigade with 10831 runs in 256 innings, at an average of 49.23, and a strike rate of over 92, celebrating 31 centuries and 57 half-centuries besides his best score of 264.

Also Read: India To Play Champions Trophy 2025 In Dubai? PCB Chief’s Visit Grows Speculation

On the other hand, Kohli has smashed 13886 runs in the format, to be the second highest run-getter of the format in 282 innings, at an average of 58.34 and a strike rate of 93.52, notching up 50 centuries and 72 half-centuries, besides enjoying his best score of 183 runs.

Rohit Sharma has looked to be the standout performer with the bat for the national side in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. In the first game, he cracked 58 runs at a strike rate of 123 before overtaking that with a 64-run knock at a rate of 145.45.

Not Rohit Sharma!! Mohammad Zahid rates this batter as the most skillful in the current world

The retired Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Zahid also reckoned that their current white-ball captain, Babar Azam, is the most skilled batter in the current world. The latter’s technique is one of the best across all the players, according to the veteran.

The 29-year-old has nailed nearly 4000 Test runs in 94 innings, at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 54.85, with 26 half-centuries and nine centuries. When it comes to the 50-over format, Babar has enjoyed 5729 runs in 114 innings, at an average of 56.72 and a strike rate of 88.75, with 32 fifties and 19 hundreds.

In the shortest format of the game, he is the third highest run-getter with 4145 runs in 116 innings, at an average of 41.03, and a strike rate of around 130, besides 36 fifties and three centuries, with a best score of 122 runs.

Zahid stated that both Steve Smith and Joe Root are more clever than Babar in terms of their game assessment, as he named his top three batters in the YouTube video.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Creates This Record To Overtake Rahul Dravid In ODIs

“If you ask me skill-wise, it is Babar Azam. Babar has the best technique among all batters. However, when we talk about performances and the knowledge of batting, Joe Root and Steve Smith are on another level.” The fast bowler noted.

“They don’t have the kind of ability that Babar has, but they are more clever when it comes to game assessment. I would rank Steve Smith at one, Joe Root at second, and then Babar Azam.” The veteran concluded.