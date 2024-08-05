It’s yet to be clear if India is visiting Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, as they have been waiting for approval from the government, which, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) members will be final regarding their trip to Pakistan.

The poor political relationship had never allowed both the Blue Brigade and the Green Brigade to play bilateral series since 2012 when the latter toured India. They made the same visit during the 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and last year’s 2023 ODI World Cup.

It was around 16 years ago when the Indian team went to Pakistan for one last time for the 2008 Asia Cup when they played the final of the tournament at Karachi against Sri Lanka. They are trying to activate the ‘hybrid model’ for the event, just like they did during the Asia Cup 2023.

Mohsin Naqvi’s whirlwind visit to Dubai indicates India’s Champions Trophy 2025 venue

If India becomes successful in using the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, then they will be able to play their games in the tournament either in Dubai or Sri Lanka. It’s the same process in which Pakistan, despite being the host of the Asia Cup 2023, flew to Sri Lanka to face the Rohit Sharma-led side in the competition.

The recent reports from the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirm that the budget for the event has been approved, as their members are expected to visit all three venues- Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan for the tournament.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been going through extensive renovations to increase the standards of Dubai’s cricket stadium. The sources have confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the Dubai International Stadium last week.

In less than an hour spent at that ground, he reviewed the dressing rooms, stands, and hospitality boxes. The officials who went with him took the images of the ground, as the chairman advised that a similar work would be done at the stadium upon returning to Lahore.

The construction for that is going to start on Monday, with the central building already being destroyed. The fans generally complain a lot about the lack of facilities on domestic grounds, which is why so much effort will be made to address these complaints.

But it could indicate a different area altogether. India has been planning to play their games of the Champions Trophy in Dubai, which could be a reason behind the visit of Pakistan Cricket Board chief.

PCB has submitted a draft schedule to the ICC for the tournament, which has also been sent to the important members connected with the event- such as the broadcasters and the other cricketing boards.

It has been known that to avoid travel during the competition, India has been allocated Lahore as their venue. They would be playing all of their group games at that place, including the semifinal and final if qualified. However, the final decision is yet to be made on their participation and visit to Pakistan.