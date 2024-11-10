Rohit Sharma, the India captain, was insulted by Fox Cricket as they shared a graphic for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (BGT 2024-25) Test series and showed Virat Kohli as India captain for the first Test to be played in Perth from November 22.

The impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is generating unprecedented interest, with fans and cricket analysts all over the world buzzing on social media. The highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and Australia promises to be a blockbuster.

Former cricketers, cricket pundits, and fans are enthusiastically analyzing everything from player matchups to prospective team picks, strategies, forecasts, and the storied rivalry between these two cricketing titans, as excitement builds for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia.

Virat Kohli is shown as India captain instead of Rohit Sharma by Fox in the banner for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series

Many are focusing on major players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant for India, and Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne for Australia. Now, Australian media source Fox Cricket’s post about the impending Test series has sparked a social media fury.

Fox Cricket has been trolled by fans for making a big error in displaying Virat Kohli as Team India’s captain alongside Australian captain Pat Cummins for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth, which begins on November 22.

This error was displayed during the third One-Day International match between Australia and Pakistan at Perth’s Optus Stadium, where the high-voltage Test series between India and Pat Cummins’ team will begin in 12 days.

This error from such a reputable media outlet has sparked a social media firestorm, with fans mocking Fox Cricket for failing to keep up with current events.

Currently, Rohit Sharma is the Indian cricket team’s ODI and Test captain, however, the Australian media site featured a poster with Pat Cummins as Australia’s captain and Virat Kohli as India’s captain, along with data about the Perth match.

Fox Cricket Poster on India vs Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EPVbOpQ590 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) November 10, 2024

Virat Kohli as captain for India in Fox graphic. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IkXnBRZmKb — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) November 10, 2024

The captaincy confusion comes amid the growing uncertainty over Rohit Sharma’s availability for the Perth Test.

Earlier, PTI reported that Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the Perth Test because he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are allegedly expecting their second child, putting the Indian skipper in a difficult position between family and national obligations.

Even though Rohit is traveling with the Indian team, his choice to take the field in Perth is dependent on Ritika’s delivery. With Rohit’s status still unknown and Kohli incorrectly listed as captain, Fox Cricket’s error has further heightened the anticipation for the Test series.

