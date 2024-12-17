Cheteshwar Pujara, a veteran India player, discussed captain Rohit Sharma’s dismissal during the current third Test match against Australia. He asserted that a change in batting position was the cause of the dip form and that the captain’s shoulder allowed the ball to come to him.

In the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Rohit Sharma scored yet another low total, continuing his poor run of form in Test cricket. In the series, the captain has been batting in the middle order after giving up his opening slot to KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma had resumed his innings on day 4 of the Brisbane Test with 3 runs to his name. But was soon dismissed by Pat Cummins, who bowled a full delivery, which the India captain poked at. The ball caught the outside edge, which was safely pouched by the wicketkeeper Alex Carey behind the stumps.

Rohit Sharma should have defended that ball: Cheteshwar Pujara

Speaking during the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Cheteshwar Pujara discussed Rohit Sharma’s dismissal during play. The captain ought to have protected the ball, he argued. He asserted that he is under more strain because the batter is not in runs.

“It wasn’t a length where you can drive. We have seen that even a fuller-length ball is hard to drive. He kind of tried to punch that ball. He should have defended that ball and allowed the ball to come to him rather than going for that ball. And I think the tough part is he hasn’t been amongst runs, and that’s where the pressure is,” Pujara told Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma should be opening the innings: Cheteshwar Pujara

According to Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma has not benefited from the switch in batting position. He claimed that because he wasn’t used to waiting for his batting, the batter might be questioning himself.

“He has been opening the innings, now he’s batting at number 6. That is for the team, but I still feel that when you are so much used to opening the innings and when you have to wait, then you put yourself in that doubt. I mean, it doesn’t help you when you’re opening innings and you suddenly start batting at number 6. So that you don’t get that momentum either,” Pujara added.

Rohit’s three innings in the middle order, two in Adelaide and one at the Gabba, read 3, 6, and 10.

