Gautam Gambhir’s childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj has picked Rohit Sharma as the best Indian captain ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament will commence on February 19 and will be hosted by Pakistan and Dubai.

Sanjay Bharadwaj ranked Rohit Sharma as the best captain, ahead of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir.

Rohit was last seen in play at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia. He has been under fire for his disappointing performance in the series when he scored only 31 runs in five innings. In his last 15 Test innings, he has scored only 164 runs, including one half-century.

Rohit Sharma is the Best Captain – Sanjay Bhardwaj, Gautam Gambhir’s coach

In the Raunak Podcast, Sanjay Bhardwaj was asked who was the finest captain among MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir.

Bhardwaj dubbed Rohit the best captain, claiming that the younger players regard him as a fun-loving individual. He added that Rohit’s positive attitude and camaraderie make him popular among his teammates.

“Jaise jo team ke bachche hain, jo batate hain, baat-baath karte hain, toh usmein Rohit Sharma hai. Wo kehte hain ki back karta bohot zyada, masti aati uske saath khelte hain, wo khud masta aadmi hai, toh masti aati uske saath khelte hain. [Rohit Sharma is the Best Captain. When I talk to the kids & players, they say that Rohit Sharma is the best, he is a very good person & we enjoy playing with him and he’s a very fun loving person,” Sanjay Bhardwaj said in a podcast.

The 37-year-old hitter dropped out of the fifth Test match in Sydney, leaving Jasprit Bumrah in command. Team India lost the series 3-1, despite winning the first Test in Perth. Rohit, India’s Test captain, has lost five of his last six matches, including a tie in the third Test in Brisbane.

Sanjay Bhardwaj also complimented Virat Kohli on his approach and aggressiveness. He emphasized Kohli’s great desire to win matches for his squad. Bhardwaj regarded Kohli as a fighter who is always looking for a victory.

“I like Virat Kohli’s attitude and his aggression. His attitude always to win matches for the team. He’s a fighter, He always wants to win,” Bharadwaj stated.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli named in India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were named in India’s squad for three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ODI series will be crucial for Kohli and Rohit, who were short of runs in 2024. The two players were key in India’s 2023 World Cup campaign, where the Men in Blue finished as runners-up.

