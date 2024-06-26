Rohit Sharma got rich praise from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar for his brilliant knock against Australia and his equally amazing captaincy as well. This comes after India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final as they defeated Australia in their final Super 8s stage match on June 24.

India will now face England in the second semi-final of the tournament on June 27 in Guyana.

When questioned about India’s rematch in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against defending champions England, batting icon Gavaskar chose to focus on skipper Rohit in a post-match interview.

“Very excited. Look, this format is very exciting. Very entertaining. You get to see so many shots that you won’t see in the longest format of the game. You get to see so many deliveries that you don’t get to see. So it’s a very exciting format, and the way the teams have been playing, particularly India against Australia, it was amazing!,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Rohit was at his ruthless best as India exacted World Cup 2023 revenge on Australia in the ICC World T20.

“Despite losing Virat Kohli…” Sunil Gavaskar praised the way Rohit Sharma took the attack on Australians

Gavaskar praised Rohit for demonstrating intent even after India parted ways with Virat Kohli during the power play against Australia. Rohit launched an all-out attack on Australian pacers, demolishing strike bowler Mitchell Starc in an astonishing 29-run over.

The 37-year-old smashed four sixes against Starc, ensuring the speedster had an unwelcome feat at the T20 World Cup.

“Rohit Sharma, leading from the front, hitting those big sixes. Despite losing Kohli in the previous over, it just tells you the intent – the captain of the Indian team has. They gonna go out and try and maximize their abilities and win matches for the team,” Gavaskar added.

Rohit powered India to a match-winning total of 205-5 in 20 overs. India registered the joint-highest total against Australia in a T20 World Cup game.

Rohit’s 92-run knock in 41 balls helped the India captain to become the all-time leading run-getter in the shortest format. Rohit surpassed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to regain the top spot.

