Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s announcements to retire from T20Is brought down the curtain on a glorious era of Indian cricket. They announced India’s title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup over South Africa on June 29.

Both Virat and Rohit hinted at retiring from T20I cricket in 2023. The selection committee intended to choose a new squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, however, this did not occur.

Both seniors returned to the T20I team for a home series against Afghanistan in January 2024 and ensured their participation in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit scored 257 runs in eight matches. The skipper left for nine in the final. Rohit demonstrated intent, hitting two early boundaries before getting caught.

He altered his batting style following the 2022 T20 World Cup and batted quickly in white-ball cricket. He batted with a strike rate of 156.70 in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rohit’s early starts contributed significantly to India’s win in the event. His highest score was that of 92 against England in the semi-final, which took the game beyond England’s reach on a difficult pitch.

Virat Kohli informed us before the start of the tournament: Rohit Sharma on India batter’s plan to retire

Virat Kohli was promoted up the batting order, as he opened the innings with his skipper Rohit Sharma in the tournament. This was on the back of a stupendous IPL 2024 for Kohli, where he made 741 runs in 15 matches and hit one century and 5 fifties.

The former India captain struggled throughout the tournament, scoring only 75 runs in seven matches before to the final. Virat reserved his best for the final, and he made sure that India broke the 175-run barrier and put India in a strong position.

While Virat made the revelation of retiring from T20Is while speaking with Harsha Bhogle after receiving the Player of the Final award, Rohit did so while speaking to the media.

During the media session, Rohit praised Virat and disclosed when he notified Team India of his retirement.

“Virat informed us before the start of the tournament that he will retire after this (T20 WC). He is a champion player and (I am) very happy for him,” Rohit said in a press conference.

However, both the players will continue playing for India in ODIs and Tests.

