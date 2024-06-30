Suryakumar Yadav paid rich tribute to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as both the senior cricketers announced their T20I retirements after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on June 29.

After an 11-year trophy drought, Indian cricket supporters’ wishes came true with a stunning victory over South Africa to win their second T20 World Cup. Many previous cricket greats and fans have already lauded the campaign as one of Rohit and Virat’s final chances for glory, bringing a fitting finale to their storied T20I careers.

While Rohit demonstrated some key batsmanship as the tournament progressed to the Super 8 stage and then the semi-final, Kohli saved his best form for the big final on Saturday in Barbados. On top of Kohli’s 76 from 59 balls knock India were able to set a target of 177 for the formidable Proteas side.

Heinrich Klaasen (52) had placed the game in South Africa’s hands after scoring 24 runs in a single Axar Patel over. But then the Indian pacers got their team back into the contest.

Against all odds, India eventually won with to some superb death overs from Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya, as well as a brilliant catch by Suryakumar to dismiss the dangerous David Miller.

India won by 7 runs as South Africa only managed 168/8 in 20 overs and became a two-time T20 World Champions.

I am very happy for both of them: Suryakumar Yadav on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

After the match, Virat Kohli announced his T20I retirement as he received the Player of the Final award and Rohit Sharma joined him soon, as he announced his retirement as well during the press conferences afterward.

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Suryakumar Yadav shared his emotions that went around with Rohit and Kohli’s retirement, while recalling some of the best qualities of the legendary duo.

“Before the tournament, I was getting that feeling that there is something around the corner which is not going to make everyone happy. But the way this tournament has ended on a high, for both of them, the way they have played this tournament. I am very happy for both of them. There are still two formats left, the way they have been playing a different brand of cricket right now. Hopefully they achieve even more than this T20 World Cup. Very happy with the way they carried themselves, they took care of everyone in the team,” Surya said.

Suryakumar, who has previously shared the dressing room with Rohit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with MI, has revealed some of the attributes that he finds inspiring in the India captain.

” It’s very difficult to mention one quality because I have played with him in franchise cricket and or India in bilateral series. I think the way he carries himself on the ground, off the field, taking care of each and every player when they are down, is the best quality in him. It’ll take hours and hours to describe him and Virat bhai, both of them. Rohit has been an elder brother to everyone and a great sportsman,” Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar couldn’t help but compliment Kohli’s passion and emotion for the game.

” My God! Unbelievable amount of energy, experience, everything comes under that. Irrespective of what has happened in the game. Before this game (the final) it wasn’t going the way he wanted but his energy on the field when he was fielding, taking everyone together, going forward was something different. That is something we need to learn, and I wish him all the best for the other two formats,” Suryakumar added.

