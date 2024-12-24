India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about Tanush Kotian being chosen as Ravi Ashwin’s replacement instead of flying in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for the remainder 2 Tests of the BGT 2024-25 Test series.

He stated that they needed someone to join the squad as soon as possible, noting that Kuldeep and Axar were unavailable. He stated that they needed someone to join the squad as soon as possible, noting that Kuldeep and Axar were unavailable.

Tanush Kotian is one of the greatest spinners on the Indian home circuit. His hard effort and influence for Mumbai with both bat and ball have paid off, as he will now join the India National Cricket Team ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Tanush Kotian also played in Australia, where he was a member of the India A team that competed against Australia A. Although it is unclear whether he will play in the XI, he is a close replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired after the third Test and returned home.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were…: Rohit Sharma on Tanush Kotian being preferred

When discussing Tanush’s selection, Rohit Sharma mentioned that Kuldeep Yadav did not have a visa and that they needed someone to get down under quickly. He emphasized that the squad needed a backup in case they played two spinners in the remaining two games.

“Tanush was here a month back and Kuldeep doesn’t have a visa. We needed someone to get here as quickly as possible. Tanush was ready and played well here. But jokes apart, he has been doing well over the last two years and we wanted a backup in case we play two spinners in Sydney or Melbourne,” Rohit told reporters.

He also revealed that Kuldeep Yadav wasn’t 100% fit and Axar Patel wasn’t available due to the birth of his child. Kuldeep also didn’t have a visa for Australia and Kotian was the best option available.

“Kuldeep is not 100 percent fit as he went through a hernia surgery. Axar recently had a baby, so he was not going to travel. Hence, Tanush was the best option for us and he was probably one of the reasons why Mumbai went on to win the Ranji trophy last season,” he said.

Tanush has 101 wickets in 33 first-class games at an average of 25.70, including three five-wicket hauls. Not only that, but he has scored 1525 runs in 47 innings at an average of 41.21, including two hundreds and 13 fifties.

Also Read: India’s Home Series vs England In 2025 To Operate In Jio And Star Partnership

