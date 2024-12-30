India captain Rohit Sharma talked about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s controversial dismissal on day 5 of the second innings of the fourth Test against Australia. This match was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and saw Australia defeat India by 184 runs to go 2-1 up in the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal died as a result of a disputed dismissal against Pat Cummins in the fourth match, which marked a watershed moment.

Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia’s National Cricket Team, bowled a short ball around the leg. Yashasvi Jaiswal attempted the pull shot but was unable to secure it, so he passed it to Alex Carey, who dived forward and collected it inches above the ground.

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets out to a controversial decision

Pat Cummins went for the DRS with considerable optimism, as the on-field umpire did not raise a finger. As the videos were shown, there appeared to be a distinct deflection, and the third umpire was sure that the ball deflected after it passed the gloves.

There was no spike on Snicko, but the third umpire did not believe it and overruled the call based on visual evidence, forcing the batter to walk the long distance back to the pavilion. However, he was dissatisfied with the call and was seen speaking with the umpire.

It’s just that we are more often than not falling on the wrong side of it – Rohit Sharma on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal

When asked about the dismissal, Rohit Sharma declined to provide a direct explanation. He stated that, although Yashasvi Jaiswal touched the ball, he is unsure how the umpires intend to use the technology.

“Look, I don’t know what to make of that because the technology didn’t show anything. With the naked eye, it seemed that he did touch something. I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology, but in all fairness, he did touch the ball. But again, it’s about the technology, which we all know is not 100 percent,” he told reporters.

Rohit Sharma also stated that they have been unfortunate in recent series, with the majority of dismissals going against them.

“Like I said, we don’t want to look too much into that. It’s just that we are, more often than not, falling on the wrong side of it. It has been happening since India. I think we have been a little unfortunate,” he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 82 runs in the first innings, followed up with 84 runs in the second. He batted 208 balls in the second innings and scored eight boundaries. Following his dismissal, India lost more wickets and the match.

