India captain Rohit Sharma kept quiet on the playing combination for the first Test against New Zealand. This match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16 onwards.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the second Test on October 24 and 28. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the third and final Test from November 1 to 5.

For India, this is a chance to advance to the World Test Championship finals for the third time in a row, hence a win is critical in this match.

Furthermore, it serves as a final warm-up series before India travels to Australia for the vital Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India will be the clear favorite in this series for several reasons. They have won a world record 18 home Test series in a row and have not lost a Test match since 2012-13.

New Zealand does not have a strong record in the subcontinent, but they will aim to finalize their combination and preparation as they approach the match.

Following their victories over Bangladesh, India’s batting lineup is now quite fixed. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead and open, while Yashasvi Jaiswal will try to maintain his torrid form in Test cricket thus far.

Shubman Gill is progressively figuring out the demands of the number three position, and he will have plenty of backup from Virat Kohli, who is ranked fourth. Rishabh Pant appears to have been set as the Indian team’s long-term number five, with his ability to counter-attack against both spin and pace making him a formidable proposition.

KL Rahul is the number six in this team, but India may also consider Sarfaraz Khan following his outstanding performance in the Irani Cup.

Rohit Sharma says Indian team management set to wait till last minute to confirm playing XI

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, October 15, Rohit Sharma stated that the team management has yet to form the playing XI due to the weather conditions in Bengaluru.

However, Rohit Sharma affirmed that the team will play at least two spinners in the Bengaluru Test, and depending on the weather, three spinners. Rain is expected to fall during the five-day Test match in Bengaluru, and India may opt for a bowling condition with three seamers and two spinners.

“It all depends on the conditions. Today it has been raining. The pitch is under covers. We will take a call tomorrow morning on 3 pacers or 2 pacers and our best-playing XI. We are keeping our options open,” Rohit Sharma said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, October 15.

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are a deadly combo as spin-bowling all-rounders at home. Kuldeep Yadav will be considered, as will Axar Patel, who has added batting talent.

Will India go with three pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj) or only two? The answer is expected to be revealed only on the morning of October 16.

