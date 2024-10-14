The former Pakistan player Basit Ali has accused the former all-rounder of the side, Shahid Afridi, for the poor form of Shaheen Afridi, the left-arm pacer of the Green Brigade, who always was the target of the selectors but that only because of his father-in-law. The fast bowler returned with the figure of 1/120 in 26 overs at an economy rate of close to five.

Basit claimed that the Pakistan board prepared a flat surface in Multan for the opening Test match to ensure that Shaheen Afridi won’t get much purchase from the belter track and will eventually get rid of the upcoming Test match.

The comments have come on the back of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Afridi getting dropped from the squad of the Green Brigade for this second Test match against England, as the decision hasn’t gone down well with several experts, be it from Pakistan or England.

Basit Ali addresses Shaheen Afridi as a scapegoat

In 31 Tests, the left-arm pacer has picked up 116 wickets at an average of nearly 28 and a strike rate of over 50 with a best figure of 6/51 in an innings. Basit said that the fast bowler has been made the scapegoat because of the personal relationship he shares with the former all-rounder.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi And Mohammad Rizwan Rejected; Three New Candidates Emerge For Pakistan Captaincy- Reports

“A batting pitch was made for their benefit. It was Babar’s bad luck that he was out of form and got out on such a pitch. However, the target was always Shaheen Afridi. It was because of Shahid Afridi.” Basit expressed after speaking on his YouTube channel.

The left-arm pacer has featured in two Test matches this ongoing year where he has picked up only three wickets at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 116.

In 2023, the pacer grabbed 14 wickets in four games at an average of under 40 and a strike rate of nearly 12 overs. The injury hasn’t made the road easy for him, while his form has gone down in recent years.

“I want to give a message to Shahid Afridi that he needs to identify his friends and enemies. Not everyone who speaks with a smile is your friend. You are not thinking about how subtly these guys work. Because you are a devotee of Allah, there’s nothing to fear.” Basit Ali said in the video.

Pakistan, riding on the three centuries of their opener Abdullah Shafique, captain Shan Masood, and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, reached 556 in the first innings, in whose reply, England finished with 823/7 in their only innings and ended up winning the game with an innings and 47-run margin.

Also Read: Steve Smith Confirms His Batting Position For IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series

Shaheen Afridi was rested from the second Test of Bangladesh, but that was on the back of both his poor form and to enjoy family time after he became a father in between the first Test match of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Islamabad.

He, however, is expected to be back for the ODI series in Australia, which starts on November 04. The team will make a trip to Zimbabwe and South Africa before hosting two more five-day games at home against West Indies. As a preparation for the home Champions Trophy 2025, they will be engaged in a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa.

His role with the ball, whether in the powerplay in the middle overs or at the death will be crucial for the Pakistan side.