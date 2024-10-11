Rohit Sharma is most likely to miss the first or the second Test on India’s tour to Australia later this year, which can be a huge blow to Team India’s chances of winning the five-Test series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) series will begin on November 22.

Rohit is a key member of the Indian Test team. Not only is he the captain, but he is also an experienced opener with an excellent track record in the format in recent years. His absence will be difficult to replace for India, which will be aiming for a hat-trick of Test series victories in Australia later this year.

Rohit Sharma guided India to a comfortable 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh. However, his batting form was poor, as he scored 42 runs in four innings at a 10.50 average. He retired from T20Is after completing the T20 World Cup 2024 and is currently taking a vacation for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

His next task will be a three-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru. Sharma will captain the team as India strives to improve its standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Rohit Sharma set to miss at least one test on a tour of Australia

According to the PTI, Rohit Sharma is currently dealing with a personal issue. Rohit has previously alerted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his position, but the board has yet to receive official confirmation from him.

The Perth Stadium will host the first Test of the five-match series on November 22-26. Following that, the day-night Test will be held in Adelaide. Rohit is believed to be available for the second Test.

However, if the personal situation is resolved before the start of the series, Rohit may be available for all five tests.

“In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in coming days,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rohit has scored 408 runs at an average of 31.38 in seven Tests played in Australia, including three half-centuries. On bouncy fields, the 37-year-old excels with short ball. India expects him to produce solid starts at the top, laying the groundwork for the rest of the batters to follow.

