Rohit Sharma, Team India’s captain, wrote a great tribute for Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and local cricket on Saturday.

Dhawan became Rohit’s first opening partner after former India captain MS Dhoni moved him to the top of the batting order in 2013. The pair bonded almost immediately in the Champions Trophy, eventually forming a powerful duo that dominated white-ball cricket for most of the decade.

Rohit and Dhawan are the fourth most successful opening duo in ODI history, with 5,148 runs in 115 innings between 2013 and 2022. This record ranks Indians second only to the legendary tandem of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

The formidable partnership of Rohit and Dhawan, together with Virat Kohli’s steady performances at number three, defined a golden era in Indian white-ball cricket. Between June 2014 and June 2019, this trio accumulated over 100 centuries (103) in all mediums.

Their collaboration was vital in India’s successful performance in the 2013 Champions Trophy, captained by Dhoni.

‘From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories’: Rohit Sharma’s special message for ‘ultimate Jatt’ Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan had a golden run of form with the bat in white-ball cricket from 2013 to 2019 during which he rivaled Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in run-making charts.

Both players also developed a strong bond with time, and Rohit’s message for Dhawan portrays the memories they shared together in a heartfelt manner.

Taking to his official X account, Rohit wrote, “From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT.”

From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT. @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/ROFwAHgpuo — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 25, 2024

Shikhar Dhawan’s last appearance for India was in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022. Dhawan scored 10,867 international runs in 269 appearances, including 24 centuries and 44 fifties. He is India’s 12th-highest run scorer in all formats. Since 2004, he has played over 400 domestic matches for Delhi.

He played 167 ODIs for India, scoring 6793 runs at a 44.11 average and 91.35 strike rate, with 17 hundreds and 39 fifties.

He also played 68 Twenty20 Internationals, scoring 1759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, with 11 fifties. Dhawan scored 2315 runs in 34 tests, averaging 40.61, with seven hundreds and five fifties.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Posts A Heartfelt Message For Shikhar Dhawan After Retirement

