Rohit Sharma was not named captain and Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant were ignored as Cricket Australia unveiled its best XI of the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament. This came on the day when India and South Africa will clash in the final of the tournament on June 29, 2024.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will be trying for their second T20 World Cup championship and their first ICC trophy in 11 years, while Aiden Markram’s men will be hoping for their first world crown in men’s cricket.

Cricket Australia announced their best XI from the T20 World Cup event before the game at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The XI consists of three Indian players, two from Afghanistan and Australia, and one each from South Africa, the United States, and Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma of India and Travis Head of Australia have been picked as the team’s openers. Rohit Sharma scored 248 runs in seven innings with a strike rate of 155.97, while Travis Head scored 255 runs in seven games.

When it comes to captaincy, Cricket Australia passed up Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markam in favor of Afghanistan’s promising leader, Rashid Khan, as captain of their T20 World Cup Xi.

Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant ignored as Jasprit Bumrah make the cut

Cricket Australia passed over India’s Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper in favor of Nicholas Pooran, who scored 228 runs in seven innings for the West Indies and completed the top-order with Aaron Jones of the United States.

Marcus Stoinis and Hardik Pandya have been picked as two all-rounders for the XI. Pandya has scored 139 runs in seven games, including one fifty, and has taken eight wickets, the highest of which is 3/27. Stoinis has taken ten wickets and scored 169 runs, including two fifties.

The bowling lineup includes two spinners: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain. Rashid Khan has 14 wickets in the competition, as does Rishad Hossain.

Cricket Australia chose Jasprit Bumrah and Fazalhaq Farooqi as their pacers. Bumrah has 13 wickets at 4.12 economy, while Fazalhaq has 17 wickets, including one of the two fifers in the competition.

Cricket Australia’s T20 World Cup XI: Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aaron Jones, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (C), Rishad Hossain, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Ahead of the #T20WorldCup final, the https://t.co/7zqZfepdLN team have picked their best XI from the ICC event so far… thoughts?https://t.co/XQDIPHjz0E — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 29, 2024

Also Read: “Virat Kohli Has To Do Is Just…”- Sunil Gavaskar Explains What India Batter Needs To Improve

