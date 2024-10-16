Even though the Indian team is gearing up for the three-match home Test series against New Zealand, their one eye is always on the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Blue Brigade, has highlighted their potential plan of carrying the likes of young pacers Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, and all-rounder Nitish Reddy for the series.

Mayank and Nitish caught the attention during the recent home T20I series against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma, on the eve of the opening Test, has given the reason for how they have been keeping a close eye on these young players to increase the bench strength for the bowling department.

“The reason we wanted to keep them close to us is because we are thinking of taking them to Australia. We just want to monitor them and see their workloads. A lot of these guys have had injuries in the past. It’s important to build them up and see what they can offer.” The Nagpur-born noted during the pre-match press conference of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand.

“We want to create bench strength; we want to create fast bowlers. We have 8 or 9 options with us. It’s not about 3 or 4. When it comes to batting, we have a lot of options, We want to do the same with the bowlers as well.” Rohit Sharma expressed, pointing out how these young players have done well in the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup.

The most worrying news for the Indian team, as their captain fingered, is the new injury status of their premier pacer Mohammad Shami, who was on a positive track to recover from the BGT but now has picked up a new swelling on his knees.

Careful Rohit Sharma monitors Mayank Yadav’s growth

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer, who has enjoyed four wickets in three games at an average of under 21 and an economy of below seven, has been part of only 17.2 overs in the first-class format for Delhi. The Indian captain vows to keep these players prepared for the longest format and wants them to step up in case of an injury necessity.

“We have seen some talent in them. They haven’t played a lot of red-ball cricket, but we want to try, and groom and bring them as close to the team as possible. In a short period, they have shown they have some ability as well.” Rohit Sharma expressed in the presser.

“We want to see if they are ready for Test cricket. We want to keep them and see what they can offer us. We want to create bench strength so that if something happens to someone tomorrow, we will not be worried.” The Indian captain pointed out.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy has featured in 627 runs in 33 FC innings at an average of around 20, with the help of two fifties and one century, besides collecting 54 wickets at an average of under 26.

“Sometimes, if we want to fast track someone, we will fast track them. It is for the betterment of Indian cricket. If someone gets injured, we want them to step in. Nice to have them around, have a chat, and see how they see test cricket. It’s important to try and build them gradually. Trying to monitor them and what they can offer.” Rohit Sharma shared his view.

India will start the five-match Test series down under with the opening Test on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.