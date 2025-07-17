Team India are reportedly set to visit Sri Lanka in August for a limited-overs series. While the Men in Blue were originally scheduled to visit Bangladesh in August for three ODIs and as many T20Is, the BCCI has postponed the series to September 2026.

According to reports, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has offered to host India for an identical series comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI series will be India’s first assignment in the 50-over format since Rohit Sharma led the team to glory in the Champions Trophy in March.

India to be without Rohit Sharma for Sri Lanka ODIs:

Even the BCCI gives the tour of Sri Lanka the green light, India are likely to play the ODI series without their star captain Rohit Sharma. According to reports, the veteran batsman is set to undergo a surgery on his troubled hamstring soon.

Rohit Sharma has been struggling with the hamstring issue for quite some time now and could decide to get it operated soon. After retiring from Tests in May, he has ample time to recover and regain his best form. The right-handed batsman has been eyeing the 2027 World Cup and will be looking to sort out the hamstring issue soon.

“If Rohit wants to play the 2027 World Cup at his best, this is the right time to get the surgery done. He has been putting it off for years due to leadership duties, but now the schedule allows him to recover fully,” a source close to the team recently told CricBlogger.

Shreyas Iyer to lead India?

If Rohit Sharma indeed misses the tour of Sri Lanka, India will have a new captain for the ODIs. While Shubman Gill is likely to lead the team, many believe that Shreyas Iyer could also get the responsibility. Iyer has impressed one and all with his captaincy in the IPL and could be named as the captain for the Sri Lanka series.