Rohit Sharma has taken a huge step and reportedly has filed a complaint with the BCCI after being severely criticized for his batting and captaincy by legendary Indian player Sunil Gavaskar. Rohit Sharma has received a lot of criticism in recent months for his poor performance both as a batsman and as a leader.

This has also led to questions about his status on the team, particularly in the game’s longer format. And Gavaskar has not shied away from criticizing the current Team India skipper for his subpar efforts, which have caused the team to struggle.

It all began before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 when Rohit Sharma decided to miss the first Test of the series in Perth owing to the birth of his child. The batting great added that if he wants to miss the game, he should not play the rest of the series as captain and instead let Jasprit Bumrah lead.

Sunil Gavaskar slammed Rohit Sharma for his conduct on BGT 2024-25 Australia tour

After Rohit joined the team for the second Test and failed to score runs for the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Sunil Gavaskar pushed harder. The India National Cricket Team captain scored 31 runs at an average of roughly 6 in three Tests in BGT.

When Rohit opted to withdraw from the final game, Sunil Gavaskar expressed reservations over his place. He stated that the batter’s decision to sit out one game raises serious questions about his future in Test cricket. He also stated that if the captain fails to score runs, he should quit.

Rohit Sharma files complaint with BCCI against Sunil Gavaskar for harsh criticism

All this hasn’t gone well for skipper Rohit. According to Cricblogger, the captain of the India National Cricket Team has filed a complaint against Sunil Gavaskar with the BCCI. He emphasized the external pressures that influenced his performance.

“Rohit felt that it was not necessary for Sunil Gavaskar to criticize him in that fashion and that’s why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar. All these added so much pressure that he was compelled to tell it all to BCCI,” said the source.

Rohit Sharma filed a complaint with the BCCI after sharing the platform with Sunil Gavaskar at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. This was to commemorate the stadium’s 50th anniversary, which was attended by Mumbai Cricket legends.

Rohit Sharma, following a slump in international cricket, returned to the Ranji Trophy in 2024-25. The batter represented Mumbai in the game against Jammu and Kashmir. He scored 31 runs in two innings and is slated to compete in the tournament’s next round as well.

