When India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia for the first time since the 2014-15 season, the regular Test captain of the side, Rohit Sharma, wasn’t only blamed for his leadership but also poor form as he could manage only 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20 down under. This has led the blue brigade to fail to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.

Rohit Sharma decided to opt out for the fifth New Year’s Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as the premier pacer of the side, Jasprit Bumrah, under whom they started the series opener with a 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

However, on the second day of the fifth Test at the ground, the Nagpur-born, during an interaction with the broadcaster, eliminated the rumors of taking retirement from the longest format of the game. He didn’t enjoy a great time either with the bat in the format in the previous year.

Rohit Sharma to finish international career in Champions Trophy 2025

The BCCI officials brought up the topic during the recent review meeting in Mumbai on January 11 (Saturday). The board isn’t expected to take immediate action for the squad ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, but some discussions have started on the veteran’s position for the upcoming five-match Test series in England in June 2025.

Rohit Sharma has managed just 164 runs in the last ten innings in the last three series with a solitary half-century. At home, he struggled against the New Zealand spinners to gather only 91 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50, compromised of the half-century that came during the second innings of the first Bengaluru Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The report of the Dainik Jagran has revealed that the Nagpur-born will be playing his final international game in the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. The next assignment for India in the red-ball format is in England before they prepared for the Asia Cup and the home Test series against West Indies and South Africa.

The next ICC tournament will be in India and Sri Lanka through the T20 World Cup. The former wicket-keeper of Australia, Adam Gilchrist, reckoned that perhaps the batter played his last game for India in the five-day format.

“I don’t see Rohit going to England. I just felt that he said he would assess it when he got home. I mean, the first thing he will be met with when he gets home is a two-month-old baby that he has to change the nappies on. Now, that might incentivize him to go to England. But I don’t see him pressing on.” The renowned commentator explained during an interaction on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

“I think he’ll probably have a crack at the Champions Trophy, and that might be, that might see him out.” He added.

Rohit Sharma, unlike the other Indian batters, had a good time in the 50-over format in 2024 as he managed 157 runs in the three encounters in Sri Lanka at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of over 140 with the help of two centuries. Even in the year before that, the right-handed batter cracked 1255 runs in 26 innings at an average of 52.29 at a strike rate of 117.07, shouldering on two centuries and nine fifties at the best score of 131.