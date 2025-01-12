The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) has taken a significant move following India’s recent success in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose futures were under scrutiny, are expected to be the most affected by this decision.

India lost 1-3 against the hosts Australia in the five-match Test series. The Men in Blue won the first Test in Perth, but their play deteriorated from the following match.

Australia fought back strongly in Adelaide to win the second Test. India managed to draw the third Test, but Australia was too strong to win the fourth in the last session of the match. India then lost the fifth and final Test in Sydney to lose the five-Test series 1-3.

The BCCI authorities, along with India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Rohit Sharma, met in Mumbai to discuss the team’s performance in the recently finished Border-Gavaskar Trophy tournament. The chairman of the selectors, Ajit Agarkar, was also present.

No more skipping India bilateral series anymore, BCCI diktats Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

It was decided at the conference that players would no longer be able to pick and choose between bilateral series. Previously, the team’s senior players were permitted to skip bilateral assignments based on their priorities.

However, from now on, the selectors will decide on the player’s availability for a series. If the players want to avoid being selected for any bilateral assignment, they must provide appropriate medical reasons.

“There was a detailed discussion on the Border Gavaskar Trophy performance, what all went wrong, and the course correction required. But do not expect a hurried decision from the new dispensation of BCCI,” a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The decision will most likely have the greatest influence on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both senior players have missed a number of bilateral series in recent years, although they have consistently competed in significant Test series and ICC competitions.

There were reports that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would miss the forthcoming ODI series against England. However, given that the Champions Trophy is also being prepared, both players are expected to play in the series.

Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is, while they continue to play Tests and ODIs. Both haven’t been in great form in red-ball cricket recently, but they will be crucial to India’s Champions Trophy campaign.

