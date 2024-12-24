India captain Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli were not happy with the fans attending Team India’s practice session before the Melbourne Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Team India is currently sweating it out in MCG for the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The five-Test series stands 1-1 with India winning in Perth, Australia hitting back in Adelaide and Brisbane Test ending in a draw due to rain.

The India National Cricket Team is in Melbourne for hard preparation sessions as they prepare to win the fourth Test of the series. The spotlight will be on two of the team’s older players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have come under intense scrutiny.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were unhappy with fans shouting during India’s nets session

Rohit and Kohli have allegedly performed well in the nets. They have checked practically every box and are making every effort to prepare for the series’ next encounter, which will serve as a virtual series decider.

However, both stalwarts of the Indian National Cricket Team were uncomfortable throughout the practice session. This was because they were dissatisfied with how some of the fans arrived to watch the nets at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

According to reports, supporters were chanting and demanding certain shots from Rohit and Virat. This did not go well with the team’s two senior players, who expressed their disappointment.

Notably, India opted for closed-door net sessions after the fans reportedly abused some players during the Adelaide Test. The Rohit Sharma-led side practiced behind closed doors, but fans were present at MCG.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s form under scanner

In terms of Rohit and Kohli’s form, neither has performed well in the game’s longest format. The Indian captain has struggled with the bat, scoring only 19 runs in two games while playing in the middle order.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, began his Australia trip on a high note, scoring a stunning century in Perth. But after that, he struggled to get going, scoring only 26 runs in the next two games while playing outside off.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eager to step up for the squad in the final two games. If the India National Cricket Team were to have a chance of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25, both of its senior players must perform at their best.

