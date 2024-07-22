Gautam Gambhir gave a huge update on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s future in the Indian team during his first press conference as Team India’s head coach. His first assignment will be the India tour of Sri Lanka for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

India is slated to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs from July 27 onwards in Sri Lanka. The three T20Is will be played on July 27, 28, and 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The 3 ODIs will be played on August 2, 4, and 7 and will be hosted by the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were named in the Indian squad for the three ODI matches, with Rohit captaining the side. Both the veterans have requested rest from BCCI for this tour but agreed to play after Gautam Gambhir appealed to them.

Given that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from T20Is after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 title win, Gambhir hopes that both batters might continue for a long time and even play the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have got a lot of cricket left in them: Gautam Gambhir

According to Gambhir, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have plenty of cricket left in them, and their presence will be critical to Team India’s success in the upcoming international events. The new Indian team head coach also emphasized Kohli and Sharma’s important contributions on the big stage.

Gambhir’s claim that they still have a lot to offer us is a big hint that both Kohli and Sharma are playing pivotal roles not only in the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025 but also in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir said at the press conference: “I think they’ve shown what they can deliver on the big stage whether it was the T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup. I think both those guys have got a lot of cricket left in them and more importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough, and then hopefully they can keep their fitness till the 2027 World Cup as well.”

“This is a very personal decision (retirement). Ultimately, it’s up to them as well. It’s up to the players how much can they contribute to the team’s success because ultimately, it’s the team that is important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they’re still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible,” he added.

Gambhir wants the senior players to play all the six ODIs India has before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be his first big ICC event as India’s head coach.

