The BCCI is reportedly set to review the performance of India captain Rohit Sharma, ace batter Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir after India lost the recently-concluded five-match Test series against Australia.

The loss not only broke India’s decade-long reign on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also prevented them from reaching the World Test Championship final for the first time.

India’s chances of reaching the final were hanging by a thread after a 3-0 defeat at home to New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led team required nothing short of a miracle in Australia to turn things around.

They needed to win big in Australia, and they started strong with a 295-run victory in Perth. However, things quickly deteriorated as they lost tests in Perth, Brisbane resulted in a tie owing to weather, and Melbourne and Sydney tests were lost due to poor batting.

BCCI to decide the fate of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir

Following the catastrophe in Australia, India’s captain Rohit Sharma, his predecessor Virat Kohli, and head coach Gautam Gambhir have all received harsh criticism. Several sections have called for both senior batsmen to be dropped from the team, as well as Gambhir’s removal as Test coach.

Both Rohit Sharma and Kohli had a bad time in Australia because they failed to live up to expectations. Kohli made 190 runs in five Tests, 100 of which came in the second innings of the opening Test. On the other side, India’s skipper played three Tests and scored only 31 runs. Both players failed to achieve the hundred-run mark in the New Zealand Test series.

However, a report has claimed that the trio will survive the sacking despite Australia debacle. According to the article, both batsmen will continue to be considered for selection in the Champions Trophy and the five-match Test series against England scheduled for June.

“Yes, there will be a review meeting but no firing. C’mon, you can’t sack a coach for the batters’ poor show in one series. Gautam Gambhir will remain the coach, and Virat and Rohit will feature in the England series. The focus is the Champions Trophy,” BCCI sources told IANS.

India will host England for a white-ball series consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs beginning in late January before departing for Dubai for the next Champions Trophy. India’s next Test assignment will be a five-match series away in England in June.

