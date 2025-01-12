Following the Indian cricket team’s disastrous performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, the performance of the squad was scrutinized in a high-stakes meeting held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, January 12.

The BCCI president Roger Binny, vice president Rajeev Shukla, head coach Gautam Gambhir, joint secretary Devajit Saikia, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were present during the meeting.

A Dainik Jagran report claims that the BCCI has given a strict direction requiring senior players to play local cricket in order to improve their performance and remain match-ready, following an evaluation of India’s recent performance, particularly against Australia and New Zealand.

Centrally contracted India players should play domestic cricket: BCCI

The centrally contracted players are subject to more stringent regulations from the BCCI, which restricts their ability to miss domestic cricket matches. Players requesting an exemption must provide a thorough physiotherapy report and obtain Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar’s consent.

According to the report, the BCCI will only approve those players if Indian coach Gambhir and head selector Agarkar raise legitimate concerns about workload management. The stark and unambiguous message from BCCI is that there would be no exceptions and that everyone would be fully committed to the game.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s absence from domestic cricket discussed by BCCI

On Saturday, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s performance concerns were also discussed during the high-profile meeting. Serious concerns regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s form and future in the Indian Test team have been raised after their poor tour of Australia.

While Kohli got a century in Perth but struggled overall, scoring just 190 runs in nine innings and frequently falling to blows outside off stump in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Rohit only managed 31 runs in five innings and chose not to play in the final Test in Sydney.

Their prolonged absence from domestic cricket adds to the worries. While Kohli last appeared in a Ranji Trophy match in 2012, Rohit last participated in one in 2015. According to reports, the BCCI’s review meeting in Mumbai focused heavily on this gap as they talked about their lack of domestic match practice and bad form.

This difference was also highlighted at the BCCI’s review meeting in Mumbai, according to the Dainik Jagran report. The review meeting also covered Virat Kohli’s lack of domestic match practice and Rohit Sharma’s poor batting performance.

India will play England in their next Test series in June, and there is growing conjecture on whether Rohit and Kohli will be included in the team for the much-awaited UK tour. The future of India’s greatest cricketing icons is in jeopardy due to the criticism of their recent performances.

