BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Rohit Sharma will remain captain of the Indian ODI and Test team. This means that Rohit Sharma will continue to captain India in the ongoing World Test Championship and will also lead the side in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

This comes after Rohit Sharma retired from the T20I post leading the Indian team to the T20 World Cup 2024 title in the West Indies and the USA recently.

Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, announced his retirement from T20Is soon after India defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on June 29.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah recalls backing Rohit Sharma’s squad to win the T20 World Cup and expressing happiness that his predictions came true. Shah stated that the grief of the 2023 ODI World Cup final inspired the Indian squad to make history in the United States and the West Indies.

“On November 23, after winning 10 matches, we won hearts, but we were not able to win the Cup. I said in Rajkot that on June 29 that we will win hearts, win the Cup and hoist the flag in Barbados. And our captain hoisted it there.

After this win, the upcoming ICC events — WTC final and the Champions Trophy, I am fully confident that our team, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, will become champions,” Jay Shah said in a video by BCCI.

Jay Shah had previously stated that the three senior players would take part in the Champions Trophy. Rohit’s captaincy in Tests and ODIs has been confirmed by the board secretary for at least the next year, demonstrating the board’s faith in his leadership abilities.

Jay Shah congratulates Indian team on historic T20 World Cup win

In the same video, Jay Shah also congratulated the Indian team for winning the T20 World Cup 2024. This was India’s first ICC title win since 2013’s Champions Trophy win and first T20 World Cup win after 2007. This was the first T20 world title for India since the inception of the Indian Premier League.

India’s World Cup stars are set to return to action during their tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to get underway later in July. The senior players are likely to focus on Tests and ODIs for the next 12 months.

Jay Shah said: “I want to congratulate Team India for this historic win. I want to dedicate this triumph to skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, (outgoing) head coach Rahul Dravid and Ravindra Jadeja. This was our third final in the last one year. We lost (to Australia, at the Oval) in June 2023. In November 2023, we scored 10 wins (in the ODI World Cup), and won the hearts of the people, but couldn’t win the World Cup (India lost to Australia in the final). I had said in Rajkot (on February 14 this year) that in June 2024 that we will win the hearts of the people, and also the T20 World Cup (in USA & West Indies), and plant the tri-colour (in Barbados).

And our captain did it. In this win, the last five overs (of the South African innings) played a big role. For this contribution, I want to thank Suryakumar Yadav (took a great catch to dismiss David Miller at long-off), (Jasprit) Bumrah (bowled a game-changing over), Arshdeep Singh (bowled an economical second-last over) and Hardik Pandya (bowled the last over of the match). Now, our next target is the WTC final and the Champions Trophy.”

