Rohit Sharma is being desperately stopped from leaving Mumbai Indians (MI) by franchise officials, journalist Rohit Juglan reported in a video. Rohit Sharma is considered one of the finest IPL players in history. His record speaks for itself since he is one of the few players who have been with the IPL since its inception.

However, the former Mumbai Indians skipper has not decided which side he will play for in the 2025 IPL season. Throughout his IPL career, he has primarily represented the Mumbai Indians. He has also led Mumbai to a record five Indian Premier League titles.

However, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as the team’s captain last year. According to sources, Rohit appeared to be dissatisfied with the management decision and may contemplate replacing his team at this time.

Because there is a mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, Mumbai may not retain Rohit if he is eager to shift teams and participate in the auction.

Will Rohit Sharma stay with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025?

Journalist Rohit Juglan revealed that Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise is desperately looking to stop Rohit Sharma from shifting teams ahead of IPL 2025. The report also claimed that if Rohit moves to Lucknow Super Giants, three MI players will also join Lucknow.

“Mumbai Indians is trying to stop Rohit Sharma. However, the players haven’t said anything if Rohit wants to stay or not. According to my sources, Rohit wants to stay but three players haven’t informed me if Rohit wants to stay or not. Those three players said that Mumbai are trying hard to convince Rohit to stay but we can’t say anything other than that,” Rohit Juglan said in a video uploaded on X.

“Meanwhile, two of the players also said that if Rohit is going to Lucknow (Super Giants), we will also move to the same franchise and this is a strong possibility. In the upcoming time, you will see many such permutations and combinations,” he added.

"Meanwhile, two of the players also said that if Rohit is going to Lucknow (Super Giants), we will also move to the same franchise and this is a strong possibility. In the upcoming time, you will see many such permutations and combinations,"

Rohit guided the Mumbai Indians to IPL title victories in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. It was a great era for the Mumbai Indians. However, a transition period ensued, during which MI’s team saw significant changes.

He was sacked as MI captain before the 2024 IPL season. However, Mumbai ended bottom in the points standings, led by Hardik Pandya.

