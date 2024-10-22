Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed the captaincy as the BCCI announced the India A squad for the tour of Australia later this year. Ishan Kishan was also named in the squad as he seemingly has managed to get into the good books of BCCI.

The upcoming India A trip to Australia in 2024 will be crucial because players who perform well in the matches will increase their chances of making the main India squad for the five-match Border-Gavaskar 2024-25 series against the Australian National Cricket Team.

The BCCI Men’s Selection Committee has selected a formidable 15-member India A squad for the upcoming Australia trip. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the outstanding batsman, has been named captain, with seasoned batter Abhimanyu Easwaran serving as his deputy.

Gaikwad appears to be one of the Indian selectors’ future captaincy selections, having already captained India C in the Duleep Trophy 2024 and the Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2024.

Ishan Kishan returns to India’s red-ball fold

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be hoping to provide a solid showing with the bat during the Australia trip to strengthen his case for selection in the main squad as a backup opener. Abhimanyu Easwaran, Gaikwad’s deputy and a domestic cricket hero, will also get the opportunity to cement his place in the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Other important members of the team include Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, and Baba Indrajith, all of whom have recently performed admirably.

There are two wicketkeepers in the squad: Ishan Kishan and Abishek Porel. Kishan is steadily making his way back to the Indian team, and the Australia tour will be critical for him to restore his place on the national team.

The team has two spinners, Manav Suthar and Tanush Kotian, and four fast bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yash Dayal.

Indian selectors will keep a careful eye on the pace trio, since there may be a need for an additional pacer in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar series, with Mohammed Shami’s availability uncertain.

India A squad for the tour of Australia

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

India A Tour of Australia 2024 Schedule

India A is set to play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne. After that, the same squad will take on Rohit Sharma-led Team India in a three-day intra-squad game in Perth.

31st October- 3rd November- 1st FC match, GBRA, Mackay

7th November- 10th November- 2nd FC match, MCG, Melbourne

15th November- 17th November, intrasquad match v India Seniors, WACA, Perth

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A for tour of Australia. Squad details 🔽 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2024

