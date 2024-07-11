Fore a long time, an overseas member hasn’t been part of the Indian team in the coaching set-up, but under the new head coach, selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)- Gautam Gambhir, the experienced Ryan Ten Doeschate could be a part of the backroom staff. The decision remains on the board whether they give a green signal to the decision.

Ryan Ten Doeschate was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and recently worked as the fielding coach of the franchise in their championship-winning season in 2024, where they clinched their third title in the league’s history.

The roots have been around in various leagues in the world for the former Dutch player who has been a part of the Knight Riders franchises coaching staff, whether it’s for the Los Angeles in the Major League Cricket (MLC), or the Trinidad side in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) or in the International T20 league in Dubai.

Gambhir keeps on pushing for the selection of Ryan Ten Doeschate

A video was circulated recently during a function before the start of the IPL 2024, where the former India opening batter spoke about how he addresses Ryan Ten Doeschate as the more selfless member in the world, as he is ready to take the bullet for him.

‘When I talk about selflessness, I have never said this in 42 years of my career. And I wanted to say this.’ Gambhir spoke at a function. ‘The greatest team man I ever played with, the most selfless human being, someone I can take a bullet for, someone who I can trust for life.’

He recalled the moment of the 2011 season, when on his first game as a captain of the franchises, they had only three overseas players available at the moment, where Ryan Ten Doeschate taught him selflessness, by carrying drinks in the game without any such disappointment.

‘I can tell you this because in 2011, my first game as a KKR captain, we only had four overseas (players) available. And this man had a fabulous 50-over World Cup.’ The former India batter Gautam Gambhir reflected on this. ‘And we went in that game with only three overseas players. He was carrying drinks in that game with no disappointment on his face. He taught me selflessness. Ryan ten Doeschate.’

The BCCI has shown their interest in retaining T Dilip as the fielding coach, who was a member of Rahul Dravid’s coaching staff. In that case, the former Netherlands player would play the role of the assistant coach of the side.

In other news, Abhishek Nayar is almost set to become the new batting coach of the Indian team, under Gambhir, and that’s almost a certainty. However, at the start, he was considered to be the assistant coach of the side.

Even though the decision is yet to be made, any sites have confirmed that these discussions are underway and in that case, if Ryan Ten Doeschate did join the team’s coaching role, then they would be without all three members of the coaching team that helped them in winning the IPL 2024.

The CEO of the Knight Riders, Venky Mysore has not been contracted, even though he has in the past spoken about how the franchise won’t have a say on the career growth of the individual, as has been the case for Matthew Mott, Trevor Bayliss or Brendon McCullum and others.

There have been rumors that the franchises perhaps have contacted Rahul Dravid for the head coach role of the Knight Riders in the future.