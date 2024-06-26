South Africa and Afghanistan will be facing each other in the first semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday (June 26) at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Both the teams will be eyeing a historic win to qualify for the final for the first time in their history. The Proteas have qualified for the semifinal in a T20 World Cup for the third time and first time since 2014. On the previous two occasions, they failed to cross the semifinal hurdle and will be desperate to do it this time.

They have the form and momentum with them at the moment. South Africa are one of the only two unbeaten sides left in the competition and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run. While they will be starting the game as slight favourites, they should guard against an Afghanistan side that can beat any team on its day.

Afghanistan are brimming with confidence after their historic run in the competition. They have already defeated the likes of New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh in the tournament and will be fancying their chances of getting the better of South Africa as well.

SA vs AFG: Match info:

Article Title SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between South Africa & Afghanistan Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 26-June-24 Category SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Stadium Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

South Africa Playing XI for today’s match:

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan Playing XI for today’s match:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SA vs AFG: Squads

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq

SA vs AFG Head-to-Head stats:

South Africa and Afghanistan have played two games against each other and both the meetings took place in the T20 World Cup. South Africa won both the games.

Date Ground Result 05/05/2010 Kensington Oval South Africa won by 59 runs 20/03/2016 Wankhede Stadium South Africa won by 37 runs

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Rashid Khan:

Rashid Khan will be looking to lead his team from the very front in the historic clash. The leg-spinner has done really well in the competition so far. With 14 wickets in 7 games, he is the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament. In the last game against Bangladesh, Rashid picked up 4 wickets for 23 runs and will be eyeing a good display again.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the main reasons behind Afghanistan’s brilliant run in the competition. He has been a pillar for their batting lineup in the tournament. The opener is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament. In 7 games so far, he has scored 281 runs with the help of three fifties.

Top picks:

Quinton de Kock:

After a slow start to the campaign, Quinton de Kock has hit top form with the bat at the right time. In the last three games, he has hit two half-centuries and will be looking to give his team a good start in the upcoming game as well. He has the potential to blow away any team on his day and will be looking to make a big impact.

Anrich Nortje:

South Africa will be relying on Anrich Nortje to deal with Afghanistan’s in-form openers. Nortje started the tournament strongly but has struggled for wickets in recent games. He will be looking to get back to his best in the crucial game. Nortje has picked up 11 wickets in the tournament so far.

SA vs AFG Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Tristan Stubbs, Ibrahim Zadran

Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (c)

SA vs AFG Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran

Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje (vc)

SA vs AFG: Match prediction

While Afghanistan are in great form at the moment, South Africa will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game.