SA vs IND: I Believe Ravichandran Ashwin Is Better Than Shardul Thakur – Krishnamachari Srikkanth On India’s Playing Combination For Second Test

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: I Believe Ravichandran Ashwin Is Better Than Shardul Thakur – Krishnamachari Srikkanth On India’s Playing Combination For Second Test

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: I Believe Ravichandran Ashwin Is Better Than Shardul Thakur – Krishnamachari Srikkanth On India’s Playing Combination For Second Test

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 2, 2024 at 10:59 AM

SA vs IND: I Believe Ravichandran Ashwin Is Better Than Shardul Thakur &#8211; Krishnamachari Srikkanth On India&#8217;s Playing Combination For Second Test

Former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should start ahead of Shardul Thakur in the second test against South Africa, which begins on January 3. The fast-bowling all-rounder conceded 101 runs in Centurion, failing to contribute to the team in conditions that favoured pace bowlers.

Following a humiliating setback in the first Test, The Men in Blue has been working hard in preparation for the New Year’s Test to draw the series. The Proteas defeated India by an innings and 32 runs in the 1st test, therefore ending India’s ambitions of breaching their final frontier in Test cricket, having never won a bilateral Test series in South Africa.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that he would like to play Ashwin over Shardul in the second Test since the spinner would be able to team with Ravindra Jadeja to bowl in tandem and believes that both the spinners can combine to pick up more wickets for the team.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Krishnamachari Srikkanth Credits: Twitter

“I will still play Ashwin. I believe Ashwin is better than Shardul Thakur. I will play Ashwin in place of Shardul. Even if he doesn’t pick up five-wicket hauls, he will pick up a couple. Probably, he will combine well with Jadeja and bowl tight lines. These two can work together and pick up 4-5 wickets, you never know. That should be enough, he would have done his job,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth said.

Ravindra Jadeja was pulled out of the first Test due to a back spasm, so Team India had to rely on Ashwin. The Left-handed all-rounder, who can contribute with both ball and ball, could be essential to the team’s success in the second test.

It’s Unfair To Drop Anyone After Their Debut – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that spinners will be crucial in making South African batters struggle in Cape Town, that Shardul is not ideal to play the second Test, and believes that it is unfair the drop Prasidh Krishna after one test.

Prasidh Krishna And Rohit Sharma
Prasidh Krishna And Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“If at all you are going to make their batters struggle, you do have an opportunity with your spinners. You can beat them in flight, you can try something like that. I will drop Shardul Thakur. Prasidh Krishna, if you drop him now, it’s unfair. He has played one Test only. It’s unfair to drop anyone after their debut. Shardul Thakur does not fit the bill,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth added.

On a challenging pitch, it was the Indian bowling attack that fell short of the expectations. Prasidh Krishna had a disastrous start to his test career, and Shardul Thakur wasn’t much better on the other end. In Centurion, Ravichandran Ashwin was India’s most economical bowler, giving away only 41 runs in 19 overs while taking just one wicket.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Ravichandran Ashwin

SA vs IND 2023

Shardul Thakur

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: I Believe Ravichandran Ashwin Is Better Than Shardul Thakur &#8211; Krishnamachari Srikkanth On India&#8217;s Playing Combination For Second Test
SA vs IND: I Believe Ravichandran Ashwin Is Better Than Shardul Thakur – Krishnamachari Srikkanth On India’s Playing Combination For Second Test

Jan 2, 2024, 10:59 AM

SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur Looks Fine After Being Hit In The Shoulder During The Optional Training Session &#8211; Reports
SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur Looks Fine After Being Hit In The Shoulder During The Optional Training Session – Reports

Dec 31, 2023, 12:03 PM

SA vs IND: The Earlier Team Management Would Have Been Ruthless &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar On Indian Think-Tank Giving Players A Fair Run
SA vs IND: The Earlier Team Management Would Have Been Ruthless – Sanjay Manjrekar On Indian Think-Tank Giving Players A Fair Run

Dec 30, 2023, 11:47 AM

SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India&#8217;s Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin
SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India’s Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin

Dec 26, 2023, 1:20 PM

SA vs IND: It’s Very Important To Go Out There And Play The Game &#8211; Shardul Thakur Opens Up On Challenges Of Playing In South African Conditions
SA vs IND: It’s Very Important To Go Out There And Play The Game – Shardul Thakur Opens Up On Challenges Of Playing In South African Conditions

Dec 24, 2023, 11:10 AM

Not Mitchell Starc Or Shardul Thakur, Irfan Pathan Names This Indian Pacer, Who Might Find A Place In Chennai Super Kings Squad
Not Mitchell Starc Or Shardul Thakur, Irfan Pathan Names This Indian Pacer, Who Might Find A Place In Chennai Super Kings Squad

Dec 7, 2023, 10:43 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy