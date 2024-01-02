SA vs IND: I Believe Ravichandran Ashwin Is Better Than Shardul Thakur – Krishnamachari Srikkanth On India’s Playing Combination For Second Test

Former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should start ahead of Shardul Thakur in the second test against South Africa, which begins on January 3. The fast-bowling all-rounder conceded 101 runs in Centurion, failing to contribute to the team in conditions that favoured pace bowlers.

Following a humiliating setback in the first Test, The Men in Blue has been working hard in preparation for the New Year’s Test to draw the series. The Proteas defeated India by an innings and 32 runs in the 1st test, therefore ending India’s ambitions of breaching their final frontier in Test cricket, having never won a bilateral Test series in South Africa.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that he would like to play Ashwin over Shardul in the second Test since the spinner would be able to team with Ravindra Jadeja to bowl in tandem and believes that both the spinners can combine to pick up more wickets for the team.

“I will still play Ashwin. I believe Ashwin is better than Shardul Thakur. I will play Ashwin in place of Shardul. Even if he doesn’t pick up five-wicket hauls, he will pick up a couple. Probably, he will combine well with Jadeja and bowl tight lines. These two can work together and pick up 4-5 wickets, you never know. That should be enough, he would have done his job,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth said.

Ravindra Jadeja was pulled out of the first Test due to a back spasm, so Team India had to rely on Ashwin. The Left-handed all-rounder, who can contribute with both ball and ball, could be essential to the team’s success in the second test.

It’s Unfair To Drop Anyone After Their Debut – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that spinners will be crucial in making South African batters struggle in Cape Town, that Shardul is not ideal to play the second Test, and believes that it is unfair the drop Prasidh Krishna after one test.

“If at all you are going to make their batters struggle, you do have an opportunity with your spinners. You can beat them in flight, you can try something like that. I will drop Shardul Thakur. Prasidh Krishna, if you drop him now, it’s unfair. He has played one Test only. It’s unfair to drop anyone after their debut. Shardul Thakur does not fit the bill,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth added.

On a challenging pitch, it was the Indian bowling attack that fell short of the expectations. Prasidh Krishna had a disastrous start to his test career, and Shardul Thakur wasn’t much better on the other end. In Centurion, Ravichandran Ashwin was India’s most economical bowler, giving away only 41 runs in 19 overs while taking just one wicket.