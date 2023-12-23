SA vs IND: I Believe The Pressure Will Be On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli… – Gautam Gambhir Expects Indian Veteran Duo To Come Good Against South Africa

Former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir believes that senior Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would bear more responsibility for the Indian squad in the two-match test series against South Africa, which begins on December 26. The seasoned Indian pros will return to the team after the heartbreaking ODI World Cup final loss against Australia.

India’s famed batting combo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as pace-spread head Jasprit Bumrah, will make their long-awaited return to the game through the series after an extended break. The senior Indian players would be keen on putting up inspiring performances in order to secure their first-ever test victory in South Africa.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir feels that South Africa has the quality fast-bowling attack to challenge the Indian batters on their home conditions and that the onus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to perform for the team in difficult conditions.

The former Indian opener added that Indian batters must put enough runs on the board to challenge the South African team with the Indian bowling attack.

“Pace, bounce and seam. I believe your batting will definitely be under pressure because South Africa probably do not have the same batting they had in 2011 but their bowling still has the might – (Kagiso) Rabada, (Gerald) Coetzee, (Nandre) Burger and Marco Jansen.”

“I believe the pressure will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli because they have that experience. Bowlers definitely win you the series in South Africa but if your batters don’t put runs on the board, you won’t be able to create pressure for your bowlers.” Gautam Gambhir said.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer are likely to play their first Tests in South Africa, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul being the only batters having enough experience playing in those conditions which offer pace and bounce to fast-bowlers throughout the game.

There Will Be Expectations From Bowling – Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir expressed his confidence in Indian bowlers challenging the South African batters in the seamer-friendly condition and he believes that the pressure will be on Jasprit Bumrah and company to produce for the team. Despite Mohammed Shami’s absence, the Kolkata Knight Riders mentor believes that bowlers would face high expectations.

“A good series is expected because India also have the bowling which will test the South African batting in their conditions. The pressure will be on two fast bowlers as well. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, it will be the first (second) tour for Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, if he plays.”

“So don’t talk about the batting only, the bowling will be under as much pressure, because there will be expectations from bowling. If Mohammed Shami had been there, India would have been all-out favourites. Mohammed Siraj is still young.

“So, I believe your bowling will be tested as much as your batting,” Gautam Gambhir added.

The Men in Blue have five bowlers in their squad for the South Africa series: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna, and are expected to field at least three pacers due to the favourable conditions in South Africa.