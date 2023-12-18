sportzwiki logo
  SA vs IND: I Can't Accept That As A Former South African, That Always… – Shaun Pollock Lambasts South African Batters Over Their Approach Against India

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: I Can’t Accept That As A Former South African, That Always… – Shaun Pollock Lambasts South African Batters Over Their Approach Against India

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM

SA vs IND: I Can&#8217;t Accept That As A Former South African, That Always&#8230; &#8211; Shaun Pollock Lambasts South African Batters Over Their Approach Against India

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock launched a scathing attack on the South African batters over their batting approach against India in the 1st ODI International on Sunday. Opting to bat first, the Proteas side got dismissed in the blink of an eye for just 116 runs in 27.3 overs.

On Sunday, South Africa was soundly defeated in the opening ODI of a three-match series against India. South Africa were defeated by India’s terrific bowling at Wanderers, despite the absence of important players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Former captain Shaun Pollock lambasted South Africa’s batting approach in the first game, challenging the need for a modern-day strategy of an attacking kind of cricket while the team was losing wickets at regular intervals and believes that they could simply defend the ten overs rather than taking an attacking approach.

“Try and work their way out of the situation and get themselves into trouble and get bowled up very cheaply. And you can’t do that. I mean, I can’t accept that. The modern player will say, oh, you’ve got to be positive, all that nonsense. I can’t accept that as a former South African, that always when you get put into pressure, you just fall down,” Shaun Pollock said.

Shaun Pollock
Shaun Pollock Credits: Twitter

“For all honesty, what you could have been done there today is you could have just blocked out ten overs. You couldn’t have scored a run for ten overs just to absorb some pressure and then you could have continued to bat and they would have posted 200 and something on the board,” Shaun Pollock added.

South Africa crashed to a record-low score of 116 against India at the Wanderers on Sunday, with Arshdeep Singh taking five wickets and Avesh Khan taking four. It is South Africa’s lowest ODI score at home. In response, India needed only 16.3 overs to reach the mark.

Debutant southpaw Sai Sudharsan’s (55*) and Shreyas Iyer’s (52) blistering performances helped the visitors take a 1-0 series lead with an eight-wicket triumph.

T20 Contracts Makes Players Take A Lot Less Responsibility – Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that the senior South African cricketer’s concern stems from having too many options and remarks meant that modern-day players may compete in T20 tournaments all around the world throughout the year.

“Back in my day, we didn’t have too many options. If we failed, we had to go back to club cricket. And there was no money in club cricket back then. Today, players have options. You play for your country, you play T20 leagues… you still can put the food on the table. And therefore there is this tendency to go bang-bang”.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“They will still have some T20 contract somewhere, if not with the IPL, then some league or the other. That makes players take a lot less responsibility. They try to take the easy way out, which is to go ‘bang-bang’. If they succeed, great. If they don’t, the team is 116 all out. So what? There will be another match two days later,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

South African batter Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller have failed to use their experience playing on home conditions, as they could not come up well against the Second-string Indian bowling attack on Sunday.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Shaun Pollock

South Africa National Cricket Team

Sunil Gavaskar

Related Article
SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start&#8230; &#8211; Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years
SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start… – Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years

Dec 18, 2023, 3:26 PM

SA vs IND: I Can&#8217;t Accept That As A Former South African, That Always&#8230; &#8211; Shaun Pollock Lambasts South African Batters Over Their Approach Against India
SA vs IND: I Can’t Accept That As A Former South African, That Always… – Shaun Pollock Lambasts South African Batters Over Their Approach Against India

Dec 18, 2023, 12:33 PM

SA vs IND: It&#8217;s A Big Problem Because When You Think About Mohammed Shami&#8230; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Points Out India&#8217;s Problem Ahead Of South Africa Test Series
SA vs IND: It’s A Big Problem Because When You Think About Mohammed Shami… – Aakash Chopra Points Out India’s Problem Ahead Of South Africa Test Series

Dec 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

SA vs IND: I&#8217;m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me &#8211; KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket
SA vs IND: I’m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me – KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket

Dec 17, 2023, 12:44 PM

SA vs IND: Explained &#8211; Why South African Team Will Wear Pink Jersey For The First ODI Game Against India On Sunday
SA vs IND: Explained – Why South African Team Will Wear Pink Jersey For The First ODI Game Against India On Sunday

Dec 17, 2023, 10:31 AM

SA vs IND: Indian Pacers Mohammed Shami And Deepak Chahar Set To Miss South Africa Series
SA vs IND: Indian Pacers Mohammed Shami And Deepak Chahar Set To Miss South Africa Series

Dec 16, 2023, 3:48 PM

